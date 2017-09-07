‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Pierson Fode Quits – SOD Reports Actor Leaving ‘B&B’, Follows Rome Flynn

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers report sad, but unconfirmed, news this morning that Pierson Fode (aka Thomas Forrester) has quit B&B just weeks after Rome Flynn did the same. The breaking news came via Soap Opera Digest and was shared early this morning by Soap Opera Intel. However, another site also reported that SOD said General Hospital‘s Robert Palmer Watkins was not fired and is on recurring – which turns out to not be true. RPW confirmed last night he’s fired. As of this writing, Pierson Fode hasn’t confirmed he’s quit Bold, but the signs are there.

First Rome, then Pierson

B&B spoilers tell us that Rome Flynn’s last day is coming up tomorrow on Friday, September 8. Shockingly, the report from Soap Opera Intel on Pierson Fode says his last day will be a week from today on Thursday, September 14. That means he’s been off the set for nearly a month, but that also aligns to Pierson’s social media activity and recent comments. Rome moved on from Bold to pursue other opportunities, and it seems that’s also what Pierson Fode is doing.

On August 9, the actor posted an IG photo with the caption “Things to come, ” and that would have been about the time of his last shooting date at CBS Daytime, so it seems he was hinting at his big exit. You can also see Pierson’s tweet below with another sign of his departure. Rome Flynn tweeted on Tuesday, September 5, “Don’t spend your life doing something you don’t love because it’s impractical” to which Fode tweeted back “Truuuuuth” which could tie into both actors moving on from Bold and the Beautiful.

Things to come ???? A post shared by Pierson Fodé (@piersonfode) on Aug 9, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

Don't spend your life doing something you don't love because it's practical. — Rome Flynn (@RomeTrumain) September 5, 2017

What does Fode’s exit mean for Sally Spectra?

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers have hinted for a few weeks that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) would wind up in a romance with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), possibly in a love triangle with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). It does seem that Liam has become the fiery redhead’s personal champion. Liam is trying to slay a dragon for the beautiful ginger taking on Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) to try and save her property and Spectra Fashions from being crushed under Spencer Publications’ corporate boot.

What side of yourself do you show the world? *Authors note: shortly after this pic was taken I made out with myself A post shared by Pierson Fodé (@piersonfode) on Sep 5, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

As of now, Courtney Hope seems to still be on the CBS soap so perhaps Bold and the Beautiful spoilers on her and Liam are true. Then again, with Bill Spencer about to be out of luck with Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) over his arson games, maybe B&B will do something wild like pair her with a newly divorced Dollar Bill. That would be wild. Pierson Fode has two recent movies on his IMDB page, so that may be the route he’s going since choosing to walk away from the CBS soap.

Bold and the Beautiful comings and goings

Bold spoilers say we lose Rome Flynn this week, but his replacement might have already been cast by CBS according to B&B casting rumors. There’s no word on a casting call that matches Thomas Forrester’s description. Next week should be Pierson Fode’s last day. Rebecca Radock has been cast in an unannounced role, and Big Brother 19’s Jessica Graf has landed a coveted cameo on the CBS soap. Catch up on other Bold spoilers on Maya exiling Nicole, Bill’s coming payback for the Spectra fire, and Wyatt and Katie finally going public as a couple. Check back for more Bold and the Beautiful spoilers are coming soon.

