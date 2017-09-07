Katie Holmes Shares Adorable Lunch Photo With Suri Cruise Following Confirmation Of Jamie Foxx Relationship

Katie Holmes and daughter Suri Cruise are mother-daughter goals if there ever were any. The pair recently went out for lunch, with Katie taking to Instagram to share their special bonding moment together.

The black and white photo shows Holmes in mid-laugh while looking at her giggling daughter Suri, who was trying on a pair of over-sized sunglasses.

The mom-and-daughter duo looked fabulous as usual, with Suri looking chic in a long-sleeved polka dot dress, which went well with the large white bow placed on the side of her head. Katie, with brunette locks arranged in a top knot, wore a simple sweater and jeans.

“My sweetie,” Holmes captioned the photo, following it up with a plethora of heart emojis. Looking at them, there’s no denying that Katie and Suri are extremely fond of each other.

As of this writing, the Instagram photo got over 50,000 likes, with thousands of followers expressing their well-wishes.

My sweetie ???????????????????????????????????????? A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Sep 6, 2017 at 12:32pm PDT

There’s a bit of speculation that Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise were with Jamie Foxx when the photo was taken, which is not at all surprising given that Katie and Jamie have recently confirmed their relationship after nearly five years of dating.

In exclusive photos obtained by TMZ,Holmes and Foxx can be seen holding hands while taking a leisurely stroll on a beach in Malibu, California.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx confirm their relationship as they hold hands on a beach https://t.co/9gKD6XXHWL pic.twitter.com/IJVlwPfbwX — delcrookes (@hairydel) September 6, 2017

Rumors of a Katie and Jamie romance started in 2013 but the pair kept their relationship a secret, always insisting that they are just friends.

Two years ago, a photo of them holding hands in a recording studio emerged, forcing Foxx to deny once again that he is romantically involved with Katie.

Before long, the rumor gained ground again when the couple was filmed dancing together in The Hamptons. Foxx once again denied the dating rumors.

In April, the couple were enjoying an intimate dinner at a members only restaurant when a fan snapped a photo of the pair and then shared it on Instagram.

Look who I spotted on a date night ???????? @katieholmes212 @iamjamiefoxx I always heard rumors about them but never seen pictures of them until today???? #fameolousexclusive A post shared by Fameolous (@fameolous__) on Apr 3, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

According to a report Radar Online published last year, Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx kept their romance a secret because Holmes agreed to a divorce clause preventing her from publicly dating for five years, as reported by Sun.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]