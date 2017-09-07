Nikki Bella Wants ‘DWTS’ Partner To Choreograph Her And John Cena’s Wedding Dance

Nikki Bella is teasing that she and her fiancé John Cena could be doing something pretty epic on the dancefloor at their upcoming wedding.

The WWE diva, who it was confirmed this week would officially be joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars Season 25 after much speculation, revealed in a new interview that she’s actually looking to her professional DWTS partner Artem Chigvintsev to choreograph her first dance when she marries Cena.

Nikki teased a choreographed routine with her fellow WWE star when she told People this week that she’s hoping the wrestler will also make his way into the dance studio to learn a few steps as she practices her routines over the coming weeks.

“Heck yeah! I’ll make him get in that studio,” Bella – who’s half of wrestling duo The Bella Twins – teased of getting John to dance, telling the site, “I’ll have [Artem] come up with our [first] dance.”

She then confirmed to the outlet that she and Cena have already locked down their wedding date and that getting her fiancé to strut his stuff is actually one of the next things on her to-do list before they head down the aisle.

As she previously revealed, Nikki and John have already set a date (which they have decided not to publicly reveal) and the Total Bellas star also already has a dress picked out for her big day, designed by famed designer Marchesa.

“Now I just have to do everything in between,” Brie Bella’s twin sister said of actually getting things done for the day itself. “At least I could work on my first dance [on DWTS]. So that’ll be another check off the list.”

And it sounds like fans of Bella and Cena could be treated to seeing their first dance in all its glory on TV.

Nikki teased last month that she and her husband-to-be will most likely televise their wedding for the cameras, which means they could get a standalone special of her and sister Brie’s reality show Total Bellas or their wedding will be featured on an upcoming episode of the E! series, which is a spin-off of Total Divas.

When asked if she and John had any plans televise their wedding, Nikki teased to Extra in August, “We all want to see John cry.”

She also hinted at a televised wedding in April, shortly after John proposed to her in the ring during a wrestling match.

“Why not? How amazing would that be?” Nikki told Us Weekly earlier this year when asked if she’d be open to the idea of filming her and Cena’s big day, admitting that she’d want to get WWE head honcho Vince McMahon on the dancefloor, too.

“Get Vince McMahon on the dance floor? I would love that,” the Bella twin said. “Maybe a slow dance with Vince? Vince, if you’re watching…”

As for what else the WWE stars have been getting up to recently, Nikki revealed last month that her famous fiancé went all out for their recent anniversary and actually gifted her with a new home in San Diego to celebrate five years together.

Dancing with the Stars Season 25 is set to premiere on September 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Total Bellas Season 2 airs on E! on Tuesday nights.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]