‘DOOL’ Spoilers: Paul Catches On To Hattie’s Con, Abe And Theo Reunite, Andre’s Shocking Announcement

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, September 7 reveal that Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) will catch on to Hattie Adams’ (Deidre Hall) deception. Abe Carver (James Reynolds) will reunite with his son, Theo Carver (Kyler Pettis). Fans should also look forward to Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) making a shocking announcement.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from Daytime Royalty Online reveal that a lot is going to happen on today’s episode. First, Paul will start to suspect that something is not right with Marlena Evans. He has noticed her odd behavior before, but he will finally start to piece things together. He will take his suspicions to Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) and ask for help. Will she be able to figure out what is really going on?

Also, DOOL spoilers reveal that Abe Carver will finally be released from jail. He will have a heartwarming reunion with Theo. Thanks to Eli Grant (Lamon Archey), Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), and Hope Brady, Commissioner Raines has been arrested. That means that the truth will finally be exposed and Abe’s good name can be restored.

Andre DiMera will make a shocking announcement. Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that it has to do with Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow). Sneak peek photos show that Kate will have an interview with Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves). The announcement will have consequences and Kate will have to make a statement to The Spectator. This will make Andre and Kate’s fake marriage even more stressful.

Also, DOOL spoilers tease that Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Abigail (Marci Miller) to share some good news with Abby’s family. “Chabby” is getting married again. Even though Jennifer already knows, they will have additional details to share with Jennifer and JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss). Fans already know that JJ isn’t thrilled with Chad and Abigail’s relationship. So, it remains to be seen how he will react to the two tying the knot once again.

