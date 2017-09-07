Activision Reveals ‘Call of Duty: WW2’ Pre-Order Bonuses, New ‘Infinite Warfare’ DLC, More Historical Settings

Call of Duty players are in for some treats from Activision. The studio announced some bonuses players will receive if they pre-order Call of Duty: WW2, as well as new DLC for Infinite Warfare.

When you pre-order Call of Duty: WWII, you will get a weapon of your choice through a “permanent weapon unlock token,” according to GameSpot. This is a good offer since unlocking weapons could take time. In addition, you will also earn double XP good for the first four hours of gameplay, which is a big bonus to help you level up faster.

Activision has also announced the fourth expansion for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, called “Retribution.” The DLC expansion pack will be available first on PS4 on September 12, with the other platforms to follow. “Retribution” brings four new multiplayer maps and the final zombies co-op experience titled “The Beast from Beyond.” According to the studio, the new DLC will feature Willard Wyler’s comeback. He is the enigmatic movie director villain who will trap the four protagonists inside an all-new horror film. In order to escape Wyler’s film, the protagonists will need to battle the undead.

Following the announcement of the fourth Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare DLC, the studio also released a new update for PS4 and Xbox One. The patch includes fixes across various maps and for several backend bugs. The update also reduced the move speed of the infected as their number increases, added the Stallion 44, Atlas, G-Rail, and Raijin-EMX to Gun Game, increased hip fire kick, and decreased burst cooldowns, according to the Express.

In other Call of Duty news, Activision hinted of more historical settings for its flagship shooter series beyond WWII, IGN reported. As World War 2 provides a “very rich territory” that can still be explored, Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg told Game Informer about the prospect of future historical games for the franchise. This comes after the franchise received mixed reactions from fans when the studio brought in futuristic settings such as taking the battle to space in Infinite Warfare.

Call of Duty: WW2 is slated to be released on November 3 for PS4, PC, and Xbox One.

