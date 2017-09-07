Kylie Jenner Realizing ‘Fans Don’t Care As Much About Her,’Reality Show To Be Cancelled After Only One Season?

Kylie Jenner’s reality show, Life of Kylie, has received quite a bit of criticism after only a handful of episodes airing, and now it seems that the series, which follows the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, will perhaps be cancelled.

The entrepreneur’s ultra -famous family have maintained a healthy fan base due to their long-running reality series, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. However, ratings have been falling off in the most recent seasons of the show. Life of Kylie was reportedly intended to boost ratings for KUWTK. Yet, Kylie’s spin-off attempt has fallen flat and has steadily only had roughly a million viewers per episode.

As for how Kylie is taking the news regarding ratings of her reality series, the 20-year-old is apparently “devastated.” The Daily Star relays the words of a source regarding how the response is affecting the star.

“Kylie is beginning to see that fans don’t care about her as much as she thinks, and is devastated by the show’s reception, Kris ordered Kim, Kourtney and Khloe to help by promoting Life of Kylie on their social media.”

The insider also states that Jenner has been filming new footage to add to existing clips in order to draw more interest. Unfortunately this doesn’t seem to be enticing more fans to view the series, and this has the reality star a bit down.

This is a three-for-three in fails when it comes to the family’s attempts at branching out from the original hit reality series. Caitlyn Jenner’s series, I Am Cait, was pulled after only two seasons, while Khloe Kardashian’s late night talk show, Kocktails with Khloe lasted a very short time after a lukewarm response.

Critics have been quite blunt and harsh as to opinions regarding Life of Kylie, mainly stating that the 20-year-old comes across as very shallow, with an inability to truly let her guard down and reveal her true self. Basically the consensus has been that the reality series lacks reality. Although Jenner constantly throws herself into the spotlight via social media, the beauty seems to be the most guarded in comparison to her older sisters.

Reportedly, even friends are suggesting that Jenner walk away from the series and stick to her entrepreneurial endeavors. In Touch notes the words of a show insider who relays comments of Kylie Jenner’s pals.

“Her friends are just telling her the truth. She should stick to what she is good at, and that is selling makeup!” Sorry, Kylie…,” the insider states.

