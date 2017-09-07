White House Declares Details Of President Trump’s Personal Donation Towards Hurricane Harvey Relief

The White House declared the details of President Trump’s $1 million donation towards Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. The White House issued a statement on Wednesday, September 6, which clearly indicates which organizations will receive personal donations from President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. The donation will be split across 12 carefully chosen organizations who have all played an active role in the Hurricane Harvey disaster. The hurricane wreaked havoc in parts of Texas and Louisiana from August 25 to September 2, 2017.

The presidential couple asked White House Press Corps members to supply them with a list of potential charities to donate to. The issued statement reveals that the majority of the donations will be given to the Red Cross and Salvation Army, which will each receive $300,000. According to CNN,other benefactors of the Trump’s donations will include Reach Out America, an organization which distributes aids, and Samaritan’s Purse, evangelist Franklin Graham’s Christian relief organization. Reach Out America and Samaritan’s Purse will each receive $100,000. Free Beacon reports that the following organizations will each receive $25,000: ASPCA, Catholic Charities, Direct Relief, Habitat for Humanity, Operation Blessing, the Houston Humane Society, Portlight Inclusive Disaster Strategies and Team Rubicon.

THANK YOU to all of the incredible HEROES in Texas. America is with you! #TexasStrong https://t.co/8N4ABo9Ihp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2017

“The President and first lady witnessed the work of some of these groups first hand while visiting with hurricane survivors, first responders, volunteers and federal, state and local officials, and are proud to further assist the recovery efforts in Texas.”

This $1 million amount is one of the largest personal donations given by a sitting president and shows Trump’s commitment towards this disaster-stricken area. Donald Trump has also visited Texas twice since Hurricane Harvey struck and has invested time by personally meeting local and state authorities as well as some displaced residents.

Trump has faced much criticism for not following through on contributions he promised to make last year. Veteran groups felt disgruntled that he didn’t donate to their cause until reporters started investigating why the promised donations had not materialized. In an about turn, Trump is now encouraging his supporters to also make donations to the Hurricane Harvey cause in the aftermath of the storm. He has also kept his promise to donate his entire presidential salary.

I met w @RedCross @SalvationArmyUS & Southern BaptistDisasterRelief to thank them for efforts during #HurricaneHarvey & receive update. pic.twitter.com/DMxM2sZ8Ms — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) September 1, 2017

Direct Relief confirmed via their spokesman, Tony Morain, that they received a phone call notifying them that there is a check being sent to them by mail. Morain told CNN that Rhona Graff, Trump’s secretary, made the call confirming that the donation was being sent.

