Nervous Prince George Starts First Day Of School With Dad Prince William, Duchess Kate Nowhere In Sight

Prince George is now officially a student. The eldest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has started his first day of school at the Thomas’s Battersea in London.

On Thursday, the 4-year-old prince was spotted arriving at the prestigious school with his father, Prince William. The nervous-looking George tightly clutched his dad’s hand as they stepped out of the family’s Range Rover.

Prince William proudly walked next to his son as they entered the school gates while holding George’s school bag. The Duke of Cambridge was also seen offering a few words of wisdom to his son.

The third in line to the British throne was dressed smartly in his school uniform — a blue official school jumper with a red logo, blue Bermuda shorts, blue socks, and black laceless shoes.

Their Royal Highnesses were met by the Head of Lower School Helen Haslem upon their arrival. George even politely shook hands with her before being escorted to his reception classroom.

According to reports, Prince William told Ms. Haslem that George had been eagerly watching and “noticed” the other boys going to school in their uniforms. The Duke also stayed at the school as his son settled in his new classroom, just like any other parents do.

Kensington Palace revealed that the young prince will be known at the school as George Cambridge. It was also noted that George will be in a class composed of up to 22 children — all of whom spend just half a day on their first day. The young royal will also be given his own coat peg with his name on and a desk.

Prince George, who is one of the youngest in his class, is expected to be given a “gentle introduction” to a tiring first term at Thomas’s Battersea. Together with his classmates, he is expected to spend most of his first day getting to know his new teacher and familiarizing himself with the school.

Check out some photos of the adorable Prince George on his first day at Thomas’s Battersea below.

Meanwhile, noticeably missing at Prince George’s momentous milestone was his mother, Kate. According to reports, the Duchess has been bedbound with severe morning sickness, also known as Hyperemesis Gravidarum.

The Kensington Palace confirmed that the Duchess of Cambridge remains unwell and will not be able to accompany her son on his first day of school.

“Unfortunately The Duchess of Cambridge remains unwell, and will not be able to accompany Prince George on his first day of school. The Duke of Cambridge will drop off Prince George this morning as planned.”

Like any other mother, Duchess Kate is reportedly “devastated” to miss out George’s big moment, adding that she would have done anything to be next to him.

There were also claims that Kate even waited until the eleventh hour to decide if she could take her son to school but her condition just wouldn’t allow it.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are already parents to Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are expecting their third royal baby.

[Featured Image by Richard Pohle/AP Images]