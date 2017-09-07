Meghan Markle Warned By The Royals: Queen & Prince Charles Irked With Her Confession Of Love For Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle confirmed that she is dating Prince Harry through an interview with a magazine. For the first time, she opened up about her romance with the prince, but reports stated that the Queen and Prince Charles are not happy with her candidness.

As a result, insiders revealed that the Suits star has been warned by the royals. They want Meghan to refrain from talking about Prince Harry and their relationship in public.

The American actress admitted that she and Harry are in love via her recent exclusive interview with Vanity Fair. The magazine was published on September 6, and many were surprised at the article where Meghan declared her love for the prince of her life.

She gushed about how much the two of them are in love with each other, and during the talk, Meghan also referred to Prince Harry as her “boyfriend.” She further said that she has never been as happy as she is right now.

“We’re a couple. We’re in love,” the actress told the magazine.

“I’m sure there will be a time when we will have to come forward and present ourselves and have stories to tell, but I hope what people will understand is that this is our time. This is for us,” Meghan added.

Despite finally confirming her relationship with Prince Harry, Meghan did not mention anything about engagement or marriage plans. However, she made it clear that they are thinking about their future together.

The Daily Star reported that the Queen and Prince Charles were irked after learning that Meghan had gone public and announced her love for Prince Harry.

The publication disclosed that one of the reasons why the royals are not happy with Meghan is because her sudden confession will make their first meeting awkward. It was said that the actress is set to meet Her Majesty very soon.

In any case, the Daily Star later updated its story and wrote that they contacted the palace and the spokeswoman denied the news by simply stating, “This is not true.”

Meanwhile, royal critics have also expressed disappointments over Meghan’s action. They just cannot believe that the actress made a bold move of admitting her love for Prince Harry.

Moreover, Meghan was harshly bashed, with some of the critics saying that she should shut her mouth if she would like to marry the prince and be part of the royal family in the future. They reasoned that none of the British royal family members should publicly talk about their personal life, so she must abide.

They added that talking about personal matters is unbecoming for a royal and pointed out that, in fact, even the popular Kate Middleton is not doing it.

Finally, the last thing Queen Elizabeth wants is another Sarah Ferguson, so Meghan Markle should play by Her Majesty’s rules if she is to become a British Princess.

