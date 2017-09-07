‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Leaked Script: New Version Of Spoilers Reveal More Deaths In The First Two Episodes

Another version of the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script has emerged online and it seemed to feature more deaths during the first two episodes of the show’s eight and final season than the first.

Warning: Show details and possible Season 8 spoilers ahead.

According to Bustle, the penultimate season of HBO’s highest-grossing TV series has a considerably low major death count compared to previous installments of the show. While it did open up to Arya Stark poisoning the entire Frey clan, that scene only showed Walder Frey as the only major death.

Season 7 also saw the demise of several other characters including the three Sand snakes Obara, Nymeria and Tyene, Lady Olenna Tyrell of High Garden, Lord Randyll and Dickon of House Tarly Tarly, Thoros of Myr, Benjen Stark, and the conniving Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish who was finally brought to justice for his many sins by Arya and Sansa Stark.

While this may seem odd for some, Kit Harington revealed that this only means one thing: a “bloodbath” is coming, as suggested in the first version of the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script featured by the Inquisitr, in the eighth and final season of the show.

Speaking to Deadline, Harington revealed his expectations for the final season, which basically revolved around plenty of deaths in a short span of time.

“And the thing is, with so few characters left, they (the viewers) should get used to and get ready for next year is Thrones returning to form and killing its main characters quickly,” the Jon Snow-portrayer said.

“They’re going to go, and they’re going to go fast, and I think that the payoff of our characters not being in great peril this year will be that, next year, it’s going to be a bloodbath.”

With that in mind, overly excited fans have shared another version of the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script on Reddit for the first two episodes of the show that featured more deaths than what was previously reported by the Inquisitr that cited a Facebook script leak.

The first version of the spoilers accounted the deaths of Tormund, Melisandre, Beric Dondarrion, and even Daenerys Targaryen, although the last one comes right before the Night King is killed, per the initial leak. Cersei will allegedly bite the dust as well as prophesized by Maggy the Frog, confirming one of the most popular fan theories in the series.

However, the other Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script descriptions indicate far more deaths in the first two episodes alone.

According to Redditor truede_p2 who shared the Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script summaries for the pilot episode, Beric Dondarrion will have an off-screen death after he trying to avenge Edd by attacking the White Walker that killed him.

Tormund and Gendry survive and flee to Winterfell to warn the others that the Great War has begun. They also inform Daenerys and Jon about Viserion being resurrected as a wight dragon.

After learning about the Wall crumbling to the ground and the Night King’s new pet, Jon and the rest of the characters gathered at Winterfell plan their positions and next course of action against the undead army.

From there, the death toll increases as the Episode 2 featured in the new Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script summary shared over Paste Bin reveals who will bite the dust during the initial attack of the White Walkers.

According to the document, Grey Worm, Tormund, Podrick, Robett Glover, and Howland Reed will all be killed by White Walkers and wights after being overwhelmed by their numbers.

Meera and Bran, who controls Rhaegal with is his warging abilities, will also be killed by the undead. After his death, Bran’s control over Daenerys’s dragon is cut off, leaving Rhaegal vulnerable to Viserion’s attacks that ultimately leads to the fire-breathing creature’s death.

The Game of Thrones Season 8 leaked script also revealed that Ghost, Jon Snow’s pet direwolf who hasn’t been seen in a while on GoT screen, will also meet his demise after saving his master from a White Walker.

At some point, the attacks from the Night King and Viserion lessen and the undead slowly retreat, allowing Drogon to burn the remains of all who died during the battle to prevent them from turning into additional members of the White Walker army.

While the spoilers stated above seem convincing because of its intense detail and logical connection with the previous developments of the show, taking it in with a grain of salt remains the best course of action for fans as they impatiently wait for the official return of the series sometime in early 2019.

