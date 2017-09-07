Japan, South Korea Are Militarily Prepared For Further Provocation From Kim Jong-Un To Prevent The War

Japan and South Korea are prepared for the escalating crisis with Pyongyang following further provocation. South Korea has completely prepared its anti-ballistic missile system to repel the missile threat from North Korea, while Japan will upgrade its anti-ballistic missile defense system.

Kim Jong-Un has been trying to further provoke Japan and South Korea into the war after the last missile test. On Aug. 28, North Korea launched its Hwasong-12 missile over Japan before crashed in the Pacific Ocean around 575 miles east of Japan. This act of provocation is expected to continue as South Korea has warned yesterday that North Korea will possibly launch another missile this week.

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-Yon suspected that Kim Jong-Un will launch the missile on Saturday, the 64th anniversary of the North Korean regime, founded by his grandfather, Kim Il-Sung. Pyongyang is predicted to fire a long range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) to celebrate the occasion.

“There is speculation that there could be an additional provocation of firing an ICBM at a normal angle on Sept. 9.”

Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has urged the world leaders to take quick action against North Korea to provoke Japan and South Korean into a war. Speaking in the Eastern Economic Forum meeting in Vladivostok, Prime Minister Abe called the international community to unite to stop Pyongyang. Furthermore, South Korean and Japan has agreed to persuade China and Russia to join oil embargo to North Korea.

As a preparation for the war, South Korea has completed the full deployment of its anti-ballistic missile system, according to Reuters. The anti-ballistic missile defense system is known as Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD).

If the worst case scenario happens, South Korean expects the THAAD will intercept all missiles fired from the North. Since 2013, the South Korean government has been talking to the U.S. and Israel regarding the anti-ballistic missile system. Last year, the South Korean military agreed to select the THAAD from the United States military as its anti-ballistic missile defense system. The location for THAAD is decided in the village of Seongju, 186 miles south of Seoul.

Subsequently, Japan will also upgrade its anti-ballistic missile system. The Japanese government has agreed to purchase the upgraded model of Aegis Ashore missile system, last May. Currently, the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force has already deployed the earlier model of Aegis, the sea-based Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense System in its three naval vessels.

With the escalating tension in East Asia, Japan, and South Korea continue to prepare their defense system against the North Korean missiles. South Korea has completed its THAAD missile defense system, while Japan will strengthen its Aegis Missile Defense System within this year.

[Featured Image by KRT/AP Images]