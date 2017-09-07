‘Vikings’ Star Katheryn Winnick Teases New Season 6 Script

As of today, there are still 84 more days until the Season 5 premiere of History Channel’s Vikings. As yet, there has been no official confirmation on whether the show will be renewed for Season 6. However, there have been plenty of hints Vikings will be renewed. The latest hint coming from one of the show’s main characters, Katheryn Winnick.

Previously, at San Diego Comic-Con, the show’s creator, Michael Hirst, announced during the Vikings panel that even though the show had not yet been renewed by History Channel, he hoped it would be because he was already “writing the episodes.” So, as far back as July, fans have been anticipating an official announcement.

Then, in August, a casting call went out for Season 6 of Vikings. The casting call was vast and included the request for “fishermen, carpenters, craftspeople, farm workers, axe men/women, skilled swords people, archers, bowmen and women, rowers, sailors, ship hands and deckhands, calligraphers, Latin speakers, Arab speakers, musicians, midwives, nurses, animal handlers, hunters, blacksmiths, lumberjacks, magicians, jugglers, tree surgeons, and whittlers.” Along with this, they were on the lookout for men and women with various hairstyles and men who were willing to grow beards for the series. Once again, it looked like an announcement was imminent in regard to the show being renewed for Season 6.

Now, Katheryn Winnick, who plays Lagertha, has posted an image to her Instagram story that has gotten fans excited all over again. The image shows Winnick with a facemask on and holding a script. The caption over the image is, “Mask & homework time #Vikings.” Considering filming has already been done for Season 5 of Vikings, one can only assume the script in her hand is for Season 6 of Vikings.

The picture is a mirror image, so it is hard to read the words. However, by zooming in, the word “Vikings” can be seen across the top of the script. Underneath is the word “episode.” After that are three numbers. Usually, with scripts, the first number indicates the season and the numbers following, the episode. While it is blurry, it does look like this could be the script for Episode 3 of Season 6.

Now, if this is the case, has Katheryn Winnick just revealed that Lagertha not only survives the entirety of Season 5 of Vikings, but also makes it as far as Episode 3? Fans will have to tune into further episodes of Vikings if they want to find out the answer.

While it can be considered highly likely History Channel will renew Vikings for Season 6, thanks to all the hints dropped so far by the show’s creator and now by Katheryn Winnick, there hasn’t been an official confirmation yet from History Channel. It is likely fans will have to wait until Season 5 of Vikings premieres in November before the official word is released in regard to Season 6.

Do you think History Channel will renew Vikings for Season 6? Let us know by commenting below.

You can view the new Season 5 trailer below.

History Channel has also released the official synopsis for Season 5 of Vikings.

“Season 5 begins with Ivar the Boneless asserting his leadership over the Great Heathen Army, while Lagertha reigns as Queen of Kattegat. Ivar’s murder of his brother Sigurd sets the stage for vicious battles to come as Ragnar’s sons plot their next moves after avenging their father’s death. Bjorn follows his destiny into the Mediterranean Sea and Floki who is suffering from the loss of his wife Helga, takes to the seas submitting himself to the will of the Gods. This season is full of startling alliances and unbelievable betrayals as the Vikings fight to rule the world.”

Season 5 of Vikings will premiere on the History Channel on November 29 with a special two-hour episode.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Hession/History Channel]