Watch ‘Power’ Season 5 Teaser: 2018 Release Confirmed By Starz And Plot Details Revealed

When does Power Season 5 start? Starz will only confirm that it will premiere next year but an official release date will come later. Starz has released a short teaser to help fans get over the Season 4 ending blues.

This article contains Season 4 spoilers.

In the final episode, Tariq official becomes a killer as he gets revenge for his sister and things go from bad to worse for the St. Patrick family. While Ray Ray’s death would have satisfied most fans after a heart-wrenching Episode 9, Season 5 has more or less confirmed that Dre will be the main antagonist.

The Season 5 of Power teaser, which you can watch below, teases Kanan, Tommy, and Ghost collaborating like the old days. “The enemy of my enemy is my old friend,” is teased as the New York gangsters stalk Dre, who confirmed his deal with the Jimenez before Kanan could get revenge.

Dre’s gamble paid off and he has ended up on top of the New York drug game. He ruthlessly orchestrated the murder of Julio and proclaims “there are advantages to being underestimated.”

Tommy and Ghost never suspected Dre was pulling all the strings and his assassins caught Kanan by surprise but the resilient gangster easily handled them.

Kanan’s large role in Season 5 confirms that 50 Cent will return to Power despite his feud with the Starz network urging fans to cancel their subscription after the finale.

I just got off with Chris Albrecht, head of STARZ. New Deal More POWER coming your way, next season there will be less of a Wait. Thanks for supporting me, I can't believe how much money they just gave me. That shit just fucked with my nerves my hand is shaking.

However, this may be another attempt by 50 Cent to manipulate the media because the mogul announced that he has three new shows coming to the Starz network.

LOL yo this shit is unbelievable, I have 3 new shows coming on STARZ. BMF, Tomorrow Today, and I GOT AWAY.

With Power returning in 2018, 50 Cent revealed that the three shows in question are BMF, Tomorrow Today and I Got Away. The upcoming shows are yet to get a release date; furthermore, Power may conclude after its fifth season.

Despite the leaks, Power Season 4 finale pulled huge ratings for the network, according to Deadline. According to the viewership numbers, fans of Power watch the series on the Starz app, which releases episodes a few hours before it airs on TV.

