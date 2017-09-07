Tori Roloff Shares Beautiful Wedding Vows And Shows Off Artistic Side With Latest Project

Tori Roloff, wife of Little People, Big World mainstay Zach, has a knack for arts and she proved it once again with her latest hand-made project, which happens to showcase the couple’s wedding vows.

Tori posted a photo of their wedding vows, which she hand-painted on a couple of slabs of wood. Tori also showed some self-deprecating humor in her Instagram post by pointing out how talkative she is.

“My latest project… a constant reminder of the commitment we made to one another,” Tori said in the post. “Except I couldn’t fit all of mine onto one slab of wood… go figure. I talk too much.”

Tori, of course, had to show her love for Zach by telling him, “Anyway, love you babe uh.”

Speaking of love, the young Roloff couple’s wedding vows were clearly filled with it.

Zach started his wedding vow with the promise to be faithful and to take care of Tori. He then vowed “to show patience” whenever he and Tori have differences.

Zach went on to say, “I promise to never stop discovering your strengths, to support the blue and green, to listen when there is a time to listen, to guide when there is a time to guide, make you feel safe, protect you, to help you grow as a woman, wife and mother.”

Zach seems to be alluding to the Roloff trait of being skillful builders when he said, “Make you a home where you can grow and enjoy life.” Of course, aside from the capability to build a house with his bare hands, Zach is likely pertaining more to making their house a home.

“I’ll never stop pursuing you,” Zach continued. “I will dream with you, dance with you, hold your hand ’till we’re 82 (and beyond).”

Zach finished off telling Tori that his wedding vows are not only promises but also “joyful privileges.”

“I will always be your Zachiss.”

Tori started her wedding vow with a promise to be understanding and to keep the lines of communication open at all times when she said, “I vow to listen to you with an open heart and an open mind.”

Tori also managed to squeeze in a few laughs by including Sully in her wedding vows.

“I vow to always understand your prospective and put you first no matter what – even before Sully.”

Old fans of Little People, Big World will affectionately remember Inspector Sullivan or Sully, the Roloff couple’s dog who passed away in May. Sully succumbed to cancer a few days after they found out he had the condition.

Tori picked up a Sully stuff animal for baby. Sure doesn't have sully's personality but look at that fur color comparison! Gooobiiiees! A post shared by Zach Roloff (@zroloff07) on Apr 12, 2017 at 7:41pm PDT

Tori continued to keep things light and personal as she vowed to, “let you play soccer and be your number one fan.” Tori cracked a few more jokes at her expense when she said, “I vow to be a less picky eater and cook things other than stuffed pasta shells and chicken.”

Things got a bit more serious after that as Tori said, “I vow to let you take control and hold you accountable. I vow to honor and respect you – always. Today I promise you this – I will laugh with you in times of joy and comfort you in times of sorrow. I will share your dreams and encourage you every step of the way.”

“Today I make the most important decision of my life – to become your wife.”

“You’re my light Zachary,” Tori said as she ended her wedding vow. “Today I give you my hand to hold my life to share and my heart to keep. I love you babe.”

This is not the first time that Tori shared her talent for everyone to see. At the baby shower for Jeremy and Audrey’s daughter, Tori gifted them with a hand-painted sign. The beautifully framed gift said, “She is more precious than rubies,” which is a passage from the Bible particularly Proverbs 3:15.

I got to practice some of my sign making for Jer and Auj's baby girl!! I am so excited to meet this little one! #cousinroloff #zandtcreations A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Aug 19, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

Tori shared a photo of Jeremy and Audrey holding their gift. Tori said in the post that she got an opportunity to practice her sign making with the gift she made.

