Mila Kunis Flaunts New Blonde Hairstyle While Filming Movie

Mila Kunis is now a blonde! Well, at least temporarily. The 34-year-old actress stepped out sporting a striking blonde hairdo while filming in Germany this week.

The mother of two is known for her signature brown locks, which may explain why Mila is now making headlines over going blonde. The usually brunette actress was photographed wearing a platinum blonde wig as she was all smiles last Tuesday in Berlin.

Kunis is currently filming The Spy Who Dumped Me, and it seems her role has called for a change in appearance. However, Mila’s fans don’t seem to mind as sites such as Entertainment Tonight report on her surprising new hair color.

The article refers to the actress as a blonde bombshell as the site obviously supports her new look. ET went on to talk about Mila’s wig as being a blunt bob as she stars alongside Saturday Night Live‘s Kate McKinnon.

Kunis is also seen wearing a black suit jacket and lavender gown in the scene as she smiles during filming. Just in case fans are wondering what Mila’s new movie entails, it’s reportedly about two friends on an adventure after learning one of their exes is a spy.

The action comedy isn’t scheduled to be released until July 2018, so fans will have to settle for sneak peeks of Kunis filming until then.

The Daily Mail also reported on Mila’s new look as the site stated she was spotted kissing co-star Sam Heughan during filming.

Fans took to commenting on the Twitter post of the Daily Mail article as they state Mila is one lucky actress to work alongside Sam.

“I love how the article said had to kiss Sam like that would be difficult to do.”

The article included several looks at her blonde hairdo before reporting Kunis was photographed casually eating lunch in Amsterdam the day before.

“The 34-year-old actress was casual chic in a plaid flannel shirt as she enjoyed a healthy salad in the quaint European town.”

Kunis, who is married to actor Ashton Kutcher, seems to be enjoying her time in Europe as she’s spotted dining out and experimenting with a new hair color.

Prior to her head-turning blonde hair, Mila celebrated her birthday last month just after she and Ashton enjoyed a family vacation.

The couple was spotted with both of their children in public for the first time as they watched a July diving competition in Budapest.

Fans can also head to the theaters in November to check out Mila’s Bad Moms sequel, A Bad Moms Christmas.

[Featured Image by David Buchan/Getty Images]