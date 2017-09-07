Originally, the story was that supermodel Elle Macpherson, formerly known as “The Body,” was getting divorced from her husband, Jeff Soffer, whom she married in 2013. The supermodel, who was best known for her years in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, split from Soffer reportedly with the intention of divorcing. However, Soffer is allegedly telling friends that there is no need for a divorce as they were never really married. Soffer says his marriage to Macpherson in Fiji was not legally validated, and even though they had a service, it was not legal, and he and Elle Macpherson aren’t really married.

Earlier this year, supermodel Elle MacPherson got dragged into the child custody battle between her first ex-husband, Arpad “Arki” Busson, and his former fiancee, actress Uma Thurman. Thurman complained that when Busson traveled, he often left their 4-year-old daughter, Luna, in the care of Elle Macpherson, who also has custody of her two sons by Busson. Uma Thurman said that Luna was better off in New York with her instead of bouncing around the globe after her father.

“I think it must be disorienting for her.”

Busson said that the child was better off with him than being dropped in the school Thurman chose, which he thought was dirty and disheveled. Uma Thurman wanted Luna to remain with her in New York while Busson is often in Europe and the Caribbean.

Sources told Page Six that Jeff Soffer is not concerned about the divorce because he believes that he and supermodel Elle Macpherson were never married.

“Soffer’s been bragging to pals that he and Macpherson may have never been legally married since they wed in Fiji.”

However, sources close to the couple say that Macpherson and Soffer split for good in June.

“Elle and Jeff are definitely over. She has left their house at Indian Creek in Miami with her kids, and is looking for her own house in Miami.”

An Australian magazine has said that Macpherson did not leave the coupling empty handed, as she got the $26 million mansion and $53 million in cash in the break-up. So far, there is no divorce filing or record between Soffer and Macpherson.

Fiji’s tourism site made clear that there are some quirks to getting married on their island.

“Weddings in Fiji are recognized as legal worldwide. Overseas visitors intending to get married in Fiji are required by law to obtain and sign a marriage license of their choice from the nearest marriage registry prior to the marriage ceremony — which involves providing documents such as an original birth certificate, or passport — and divorce and death certificate if either one or both party were previously married.”

But supermodel Elle Macpherson, 53, seems to be moving on, and she hasn’t quit modeling just yet. Recently, Macpherson was seen on a shoot for her lingerie company, Elle Macpherson Body, dressed in a net mesh-trimmed, stretch-jersey, soft-cup triangle bra and matching thong which highlighted her well-toned physique.

What do you think is the significance of Jeff Soffer claiming never to have legally been married to supermodel Elle Macpherson if he’s already paid her a settlement?

