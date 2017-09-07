NBA Rumors: Cavs Trading For Starting PG If Derrick Rose Fails To Impress, Eric Bledsoe As Potential Target

The Cleveland Cavaliers acquired two starting caliber point guards this offseason, Derrick Rose via free agency and Isaiah Thomas via trade. With Thomas expected to miss the start of the regular season due to injury, Rose will temporarily serve as the Cavs’ starting PG. If the former MVP fails to make a good impression, the latest NBA rumors suggest that the Cavaliers may consider trading for a starting point guard.

By trading Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics, the Cavaliers received a prolific scorer in Isaiah Thomas, a defensive expert in Jae Crowder, a true center in Ante Zizic, and the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round pick, which is considered their most valuable acquisition. The Nets’ pick will help the Cavaliers speed up the rebuilding process, especially with the potential departure of LeBron James in 2018.

However, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com revealed that the Cavaliers are shopping the Nets’ pick to boost their roster and convince James to stay. A previous report claimed that the Cleveland is targeting DeMarcus Cousins of the New Orleans Pelicans. Some people believe that the Cavaliers won’t make a move anytime soon and Buddy Grizzard of Basketball Insiders believes their next move will depend on the performance of Derrick Rose.

“With Thomas expected to miss part of the regular season, Cleveland will be able to evaluate Derrick Rose’s fit. If Gilbert and Altman aren’t convinced that Rose can keep the team at a high level — or that Thomas can become a difference-maker on a contending team post-injury — the Cavaliers could dangle the Brooklyn pick for a starting point guard,” Grizzard said.

As Grizzard noted, the most obvious target for the Cavaliers is Eric Bledsoe of the Phoenix Suns, who’s also a Klutch Sports client like LeBron James. Bledsoe could serve as the solution if Rose fails to make himself fit and Thomas will remain as a defensive liability. In 66 games last season, the 27-year-old point guard posted 21.1 points, 6.3 assists, and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 43.4 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from beyond the arc.

However, if Derrick Rose leaves a good impression after the training camp, the Cavaliers may no longer need to address their backcourt issue and consider other trade possibilities for the Brooklyn Nets’ pick. In Rose’s lone season with the Knicks, he somehow managed to return to his MVP form, averaging 18.0 points and 4.4 assists on 47.1 percent shooting from the field. Aside from his past injuries, the only issue with Rose is floor spacing in which he plans to improve this offseason.

The 2017-18 NBA season will be vital for the Cavaliers since it may affect James’ decision next summer. If they succeed to reclaim the title, there is a higher possibility that James will opt-in or sign a long-term contract with the Cavaliers. To strengthen their chance of dethroning the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland should continue upgrading their roster by adding players who can mesh well with “The King.”

