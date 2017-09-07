Hurricane Irma: Are You In An Evacuation Zone? – Here Is How You Can Find Out

Hurricane Irma has already battered islands in the Caribbean and left a lot of destruction and even some death behind her, but her days are far from over. As the gigantic storm inches its way toward the United States, there are new watches and warnings put in place, but not everyone is leaving or fleeing to safety. In times of serious threats such as Irma, there are often evacuations called for by the government, but how do you even know if you’re in one of the zones?

Over the weekend, Hurricane Irma is going to strike the United States in one way or another and Florida needs to brace for the big storm. As Sunday approaches, residents and tourists are encouraged to listen to all warnings and heed anything that will keep them out of harm’s way.

Florida Governor Rick Scott has already said that there are mandatory evacuations in place for the Florida Keys, and that goes for both residents and tourists.

As reported by Fox News, many have already been evacuated in Miami and other zones are advised to leave while some are being forced to get out of danger. There are different zones and all those in Zone A and the barrier islands of Zone B are under a mandatory evacuation order.

Here are the Miami-Dade evacuation zones — everyone in red in mandatory evacuation area now. @wsvn #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/zBXQH3LqUz — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 6, 2017

Not everyone is familiar with hurricanes as they may be a new resident in those areas or simply visiting them when a big storm comes along. People need to be educated on all of this information and one of the biggest things is to know if you’re in an evacuation zone and how serious things can be if something big comes along.

On the official website for the Federal Alliance For Safe Homes, they have a list that features multiple states and shows your evacuation zones. This list will not only show you the evacuation zones for Florida – which comes in handy now – but for many other states as well.

While the list may show some as being “Unavailable,” they will appear when the time calls for them. In times of need, these evacuation zones can prove to be incredibly important and knowing them ahead of time will help save you time and stress.

11PM Update: #Irma is now on its

way to the T&C Islands and the Bahamas as a Category 5. Florida threat increasing: https://t.co/z6wfaC5RTw pic.twitter.com/Zb2T5rU7Hr — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 7, 2017

Those in the path or even the outskirts of Hurricane Irma need to know if they are in an evacuation zone and if it would be in their best interest to get out of there. The thing is, once the storm has passed, that doesn’t mean they can forget everything they know. As for those in other states, they also need to know if they are in evacuation zones because the hurricane season is still going on for a few more months and one never knows what may happen.

[Featured Image by NASA/NOAA GOES Project/Getty Images]