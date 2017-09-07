Mitch Trubisky Named Backup On The Chicago Bears’ Quarterback Depth Chart

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky will begin the NFL season as the Chicago Bears’ primary backup to Mike Glennon. The Bears eliminated a lot of speculation by naming Trubisky their No. 2 passer on their depth chart. Mitch Trubisky supplanting veteran Mark Sanchez as the Chicago Bears’ backup became official on Wednesday.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the Bears have opted to give the backup passer duties to Mitch Trubisky. He will reportedly split time with the Bears’ second string offense and the scout team in order to get in his practice time.

Being named the Bears’ primary backup also means that Trubisky will get a few reps with the Bears’ starters. His promotion to backup quarterback could put more pressure on Mike Glennon to perform well as the Bears’ starter. Trubisky’s progress as an NFL quarterback has earned plenty of praise (courtesy of CSN Chicago) from Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator, Dowell Loggains.

“He’s a pro. He knows what to do, he does it, he played well. That’s how we kinda anticipated him playing. That’s how he practiced. When you study and learn and do all those things, he knew what the defense was going to do and made good decisions.”

Mitch Trubisky is officially an injury to Mike Glennon away from being the Chicago Bears starter at quarterback. Trubisky has proven to be a quick study on the football field. His Bears regular season could take place sooner rather than later.

Mitch Trubisky moves up Bears depth chart to No. 2 QB: "He earned it" https://t.co/7Shfyt25YJ via @danwiederer pic.twitter.com/iX3bVyfdMQ — ChicagoSports (@ChicagoSports) September 7, 2017

An ineffective Mike Glennon or a blowout are two additional ways in which Mitch Trubisky can get some regular season snaps early. For the Chicago Bears, the hope is that they have no reason to rush things. If Glennon can play efficiently, leading the Bears to a couple of wins will delay the inevitable.

Mitch Trubisky is the Chicago Bears’ prized rookie quarterback. The Bears traded up (courtesy of ESPN) one spot with the San Francisco 49ers to select Trubisky in last April’s NFL draft. He supplants veteran Mark Sanchez, who was penciled in as the Bears’ second string QB at the beginning of training camp.

The moment the Chicago Bears made Mitch Trubisky the second overall pick in the draft, fans have wondered how long it would take for him to play. Being named the Bears’ backup signals that he has a fair amount of momentum in his favor.

Podcast: Is Mike Glennon on a short leash with Mitchell Trubisky as backup? Listen: https://t.co/fCEQ46zdLc pic.twitter.com/VpB3QobUf8 — CSN Chicago (@CSNChicago) September 7, 2017

There is a strong possibility that Mitch Trubisky could have his NFL debut on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Led by last season’s NFL MVP Matt Ryan, the Atlanta Falcons have a powerful offense. If the Bears’ defense cannot create turnovers, things can get out of hand fast. An insurmountable Falcons lead could open the door for Mitch Trubisky to be given some playing time by the Bears during the latter stages of the game.

The Chicago Bears naming Mitch Trubisky the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart does not guarantee that Mike Glennon’s job is in jeopardy. Glennon will have his performances evaluated on a weekly basis by the Bears. Barring a stretch of games with multiple turnovers, his starting job is safe for now.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images]