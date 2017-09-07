Kylie Jenner Reportedly Compares Relationship With Ex-Boyfriend Tyga And New Beau Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner was in an on-and-off relationship with Tyga for a couple of years. Family and friends were already so used to them being together one minute then breaking up the next day. However, their split became permanent when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted getting cozy with Travis Scott during Coachella 2017 and they have been inseparable ever since.

Although it appears that the 20-year-old TV personality has already moved on from Tyga (Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson), a report claims that the Kylie Lip Kit mogul is still missing her ex despite having a new man in her life.

“Kylie really likes Travis but there are definitely some issues in their relationship. Tyga used to shower her with love and affection constantly.”

The source then revealed that although Kylie Jenner likes that fact that Travis Scott is successful in his own right, she is missing the attention that Tyga was giving her when they were together.

Kylie Jenner and Tyga have dealt with a lot of issues before but the rapper always knew the right things to say for the Life Of Kylie star to take him back over and over again.

The former lovebirds started off as good pals and many were convinced that the pair had taken their friendship to the next level when the KUWTK star was still a minor. Eventually, Kylie Jenner and Tyga publicly revealed their romantic relationship right after the youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan turned 18 years old.

It was only a matter of time when Tyga moved into Kylie Jenner’s multi-million home. The 27-year-old rapper moved out back in April of this year after his final breakup with the social media princess.

After that, Kylie Jenner seemed to be happy and content with Travis Scott, holding hands and kissing each other in public places. Tyga, on the other hand, was also busy enjoying his single life.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jul 14, 2017 at 7:13pm PDT

Despite the new claim that Kylie Jenner is missing her former main squeeze, the Life of Kylie star enjoyed a casual date with Travis Scott after split rumors broke out. Their outing proved that there is no trouble in paradise even though earlier reports revealed that the 25-year-old rapper allegedly cheated on the famous reality star with “at least 10” women.

Not minding all the split drama, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott walked hand-in-hand during their stroll. Although the reality television personality was just wearing sweats and a loose shirt, she accessorized her casual look with a beaming smile.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 22, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]