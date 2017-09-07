Megyn Kelly Prepares To Launch Show As Her Critics Prepare Smear Campaign

Megyn Kelly is learning that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side. When she left Fox News and announced she would be hosting her own show Megyn Kelly Today on NBC, there was some hype. But after her Sunday evening news magazine show failed, it seems like everybody’s out to destroy Megyn Kelly, especially conservatives who think she betrayed them.

Still, according to the Daily Mail, Kelly was in good spirits as she appeared on Today to announce that there are free tickets available for her upcoming show.

“Megyn Kelly stopped by Today on Tuesday morning as the NBC morning show kicked off its new season, joining her fellow hosts for a group selfie on the plaza. She also used her appearance to announce that studio audience tickets are now available for the 9am show ahead of its September 25 premiere and can be obtained for free online.”

The article adds that tickets for Kelly’s first several tapings were picked up instantly. The article was very flattering towards Kelly, but commenters afterwards are pretty vicious.

“She was golden, hammocked between O’Reilly and Hannity and then someone told her she could be the next Barbara Walters and she found a network desperate enough to believe her. The NBC executive who offered her a contract must be under constant sedation,” says Michael of NJ.

“That show will be a huge bust and a mega yawn,” claims Kittykhrome.

Most of the comments on Twitter are also very negative towards Mrs. Kelly.

Freaking out that your $17m right-wing white anchor only attracts right-wing white viewers is peak white privilegehttps://t.co/SxuZ4ijUFB — Jeff Yang (@originalspin) August 30, 2017

Lol. You've become a joke. And you did it to yourself — joseph long (@mrjoeylong) September 6, 2017

When taking over the main slot on Today, Kelly perhaps didn’t realize she’d get herself into a racial controversy when they moved African-American host Tamron Hall to the third hour. Tamron ended up leaving NBC, and according to many reports, Tamron Hall will challenge Megyn Kelly with her own show.

It was recently announced that Tamron was working on a new talk show with Weinstein Television. Variety reported that Weinstein Television said it would work to develop a daytime talk show featuring Hall, who will co-create the program. She will also serve as the host and executive producer of the series. It hasn’t been confirmed, but it is believed that Hall’s show could end up on ABC during the same time slot as Megyn Kelly.

According to Page Six, Phil Donahue wants to mentor Mrs. Hall.

“Spies overheard the talk-show pioneer dishing about Hall to her Investigation Discovery boss Henry Schleiff at Donohue’s Steak House on the Upper East Side on Wednesday night.”

The report adds that Donahue thinks she’s a great pick, and she’ll be really successful if she follows the right path. Donahue doesn’t want Hall to go into tabloid territory like so many other hosts.

This could be more bad news for Megyn Kelly, who has already been suffering enough professional heartache from those on the right and left. There are some who still support Kelly and don’t think it’s fair that she’s become a punching bag for progressive social justice issues when she has supported many progressive social causes on her Fox News show.

