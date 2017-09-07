Duggar Family News: Jim Bob And Michelle Profit From Kids As Josh Duggar And Anna Await Fifth Baby

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have been making their income from TLC’s reality TV show since 2008. Ever since Josh Duggar got their 19 Kids and Counting canceled, they have been turning to focus on their daughters to make sure that the fans can stay engaged with not just their kids, but also their grandkids. With Joy-Anna, their 19-year-old daughter, pregnant with her first baby and Josh’s wife Anna giving birth to his fifth child any time now, the Duggar family is poised to continue making a profit on their kids.

In fact, over the years, Jim Bob and Michelle also have devised ways to engage with their followers through their unique knowledge on supporting a large family. With the new season of Counting On coming up on September 11, they are offering a grandparenting conference in Springdale, Arkansas.

“You will hear about the joys and challenges of grandparenting and how to use your spiritual influence to bless your children and grandchildren,” the Duggar couple wrote on their family blog. “…] Michelle and I will also share a few insights that we are learning with eight, going on a hundred plus grandchildren. Hope to see you there!”

While this conference is free of charge, it is evident from its programming that they managed to amass wealth by putting their personal lives on TLC. One of the topics that they will cover at the conference is “Leaving an Inheritance to Our Children’s Children: An Innovative and Creative Way to Build Wealth,” which shows that this is a topic that they have deeply considered.

Their announcement of this conference was met with some criticism; largely having to do with the fact that they covered up Josh Duggar’s scandal for years.

A fan commented, “Who would want to take advice from pedophile apologists?”

This remark is in reference to the fact that their eldest son molested five underage girls. The family covered this fact up for years until the police report was leaked in 2015.

But now that two years have passed, and Anna is giving birth any day now to their fifth kid, Jim Bob has reportedly been making efforts to reintroduce his son on the show.

“He spent a month trying to convince TLC that Josh should be back on the show,” a source told In Style Weekly. “They finally caved and agreed to let him film an upcoming Counting On webisode where he’ll talk about his joy at learning he’s going to be a father again. [If the episode is well-received] he’ll appear on the next season of Counting On.”

It is true that the fans are eager to know more about the new baby about to join the Duggar clan. Knowing that her due date is getting closer, the fans now comment on every post that the family makes about how Josh’s family is doing.

“Speaking of grandparents, when is that new little one due from Anna and Josh?” A fan asked underneath the conference announcement.

The fans’ continued interest in the family is what helps the Duggars sustain their show on TLC. And it became obvious this week that they are getting good payments from the show as they purchased six additional planes.

