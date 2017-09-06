Kourtney Kardashian’s Boyfriend Is Tied Into Her Family Drama As Scott Disick’s 911 Call Is Released

Was Kourtney Kardashian’s new romance with Younes Bendjima a leading factor in Scott Disick’s recent hospitalization?

According to a new report, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend took a turn for the worse last month as she and her new man traveled to Egypt for a romantic vacation with several of their friends and was ultimately hospitalized and placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold.

On September 6, around the time Scott Disick’s 911 call was released, Radar Online shared a report which stated that Disick, 34, had been losing his mind in recent weeks due to his former girlfriend’s ongoing romance with her much younger boyfriend, 23-year-old model Younes Bendjima.

As the outlet reported, Disick’s hard-partying lifestyle and boozing caught up with him in August when he reportedly suffered a breakdown and was hospitalized in Los Angeles near his Hidden Hills home. Around the same time, a source claimed that the reality dad was upset at the thought of his three children, 7-year-old Mason, 5-year-old Penelope, and 2-year-old Reign, spending time with Bendjima.

The insider went on to reveal that Kourtney Kardashian’s kids were quite confused by all that’s been happening with their family, but according to a report from Hollywood Life last week, Younes Bendjima hasn’t even met the children. In fact, an insider told the outlet days ago that Kardashian had no immediate plans of introducing her new man to her family.

In other Scott Disick news, the troubling 911 call made on his behalf was recently released, and in the clip, which was shared by Radar Online, a security guard informs the dispatcher that someone had gotten drunk at the house and requested 911 be called. The guard then said that someone needs to take him to the hospital.

“Was it alcohol poisoning, or he’s having trouble breathing?” the dispatcher asked.

“I’m not sure. I’m the security. I got a text saying to call you guys,” the guard responded.

The Blast was first to report news of Scott Disick’s hospitalization.

Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, and their family, including her sisters, Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, are currently in production on the 14th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

