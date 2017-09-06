Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd Hunts Child Porn Cons Like ‘The Pedophile’s Guide To Love And Pleasure’ Author

Polk County Sheriff‏ Grady Judd might be catching flak for a series of tweets that went viral on Wednesday, September 6, but those who know Grady say what Judd is doing by hunting down sex offenders and sexual predators in the middle of an approaching storm like Hurricane Irma is nothing new.

The latest controversy began when the Polk County Sheriff Twitter account (found at the Twitter handle @PolkCoSheriff) issued a series of tweets that explained why they would be checking the identification of people seeking shelter from Hurricane Irma.

“If you go to a shelter for #Irma, be advised: sworn LEOs will be at every shelter, checking IDs. Sex offenders/predators will not be allowed. We cannot and we will not have innocent children in a shelter with sexual offenders & predators. Period. If you have a warrant, turn yourself in to the jail – it’s a secure shelter.”

According to the Associated Press, Polk County Sheriff Grady was fighting child-porn suspects back in 2008, when about 48 men and boys in one county were arrested. So many arrests made people wonder if Polk County was a hideout for child-porn criminals, but instead, it was credited to Judd’s usage of resources going after sexual predators that made the difference. In fact, Judd reportedly went after the author of a book about pedophilia even though the writer didn’t live in Polk County.

As reported by TampaBay.com, a guy in Colorado wrote and published The Pedophile’s Guide to Love and Pleasure. When Polk County Sheriff Judd found out the man did not get arrested, he arranged to have the book purchased by an undercover detective. Author Phillip Greaves of Pueblo, Colorado, sent back a signed copy of the book to Polk County — and that’s when Sheriff Judd obtained a search warrant and flew authorities nearly 2,000 miles to Colorado to arrest Phillip prior to Christmas. Judd reported that the writer had porn — “ugly, nasty porn” — all over his walls.

Back then, Judd spoke about the proliferation of porn, like in 1995, when a truck driver got 20 individuals to pay him $40 each year to view photos of naked adults having sexual intercourse. Because the trucker transported the images via a computer modem, Judd called it pornography of a criminal level. Polk County Sheriff Judd has always lived in the area and has developed a penchant for child-porn stings, as well as Craigslist prostitution stings. Judd is even known for nabbing men by having his officers pose as teen girls online and luring their would-be attackers or groomers to Polk County to arrest men he calls “deviants.” According to Grady’s bio, he has worked in the Polk County Sheriff’s Office since 1972.

