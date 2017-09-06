Is Chelsea Houska Quitting ‘TM2’ Due To MTV’s Alleged Bad Edits?

Is Chelsea Houska ready to quit Teen Mom 2 over the ongoing problems she’s having with MTV’s edits?

Following the addition of Briana DeJesus earlier this year, rumors began swirling in regard to DeJesus being brought to the series to replace one of the other stars of Teen Mom 2, specifically Chelsea Houska. Now, months later, as Houska continues to blast MTV for its unfair edits of her family, new rumors are circulating the web.

On September 6, In Touch Weekly magazine shared a report, revealing that Chelsea Houska recently took aim at MTV online, claiming that the way they have portrayed her life at home with husband Cole DeBoer and her two kids, seven-year-old Aubree and seven-month-old Watson, is “horse s**t.”

During her rant, as the magazine explained, Chelsea Houska told her fans and followers that she often steers clear of bashing the network that has been paying her bills for the past several years, she simply couldn’t stay silent after watching MTV take something Aubree had done and “stretched it as far as they possibly could.”

According to the longtime reality star, MTV clipped and cut a scene with her daughter and her family having a great time and made it look like she had snapped at the child for acting out.

Chelsea Houska has taken aim at the network before. As fans may recall, she was accused of being short with her mother several months ago by fans who felt that her dad, Randy, can do no wrong. However, after a scene from the show made it appear that she was mistreating her mother for no reason, she set the record straight on Twitter when she said that her mother had been talking about Aubree’s father, Adam Lind, in front of her.

While rumors continue to swirl in regard to Chelsea Houska’s possible exit from the show, she has remained silent about the issue and chosen to instead focus her attention on her family.

