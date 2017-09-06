The Twilight movie co-stars Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson are back in the news for their alleged decision to continue their romantic spree.

During Kristen and Robert’s time playing the iconic roles of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen, many fans speculated that the reason behind their brilliant onscreen chemistry is their real life romance. Things between them became pretty serious when it was reported that they have decided to share an apartment.

However, things quickly went awry when Us Weekly released the racy pictures of Kristen Stewart with her Snow White and the Huntsman movie director Rupert Sanders. The pictures showed Stewart getting intimate with Sanders. After the pictures surfaced online, the actress publicly apologized for her actions but Pattinson chose to end his relationship with her and moved out from their shared apartment.

“I’m deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I’ve caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected. This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob,” she said. “I love him, I love him, I’m so sorry.”

As Twilight saga fans are very well aware of the fact that after ending his relationship with Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson started dating singer FKA Twigs and the new couple eventually engaged.

Kristen, on the other hand, went on a dating spree and is currently involved with Victoria Secret model Stella Maxwell.

There are recent reports that suggest that after living years apart from each other, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson have reportedly reconciled their differences and are talking all the time.

An insider revealed to Life & Style that the former couple is getting back together on talking terms and ever since Robert ended his engagement with FKA Twigs, the duo has “become very close again.” Not only this, the insider revealed that the star’s close friends are hoping to “see them back together.”

The outlet further claimed that the actress still carries a “torch” for Pattinson and hopes for a reunion.

During Kristen’s recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, she revealed that she could definitely see herself dating men again.

“You’re not confused if you’re bisexual. It’s not confusing at all. For me, it’s quite the opposite,” she told the Guardian.

Gossip Cop, however, debunked the claims of Life & Style. After confirming from the star’s representative, they have reported that both Kristen and Robert are happy in their own individual lives and have no intention of hooking up ever again. They further stated that the entire report is made up and fans should not believe such nonsense.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]