LuAnn De Lesseps Says Her Split From Husband Tom D’Agostino Was ‘One Of The Toughest Times’ Of Her Life

Luann de Lesseps is speaking out about her divorce from husband Tom D’Agostino.

During a new interview with People Magazine on September 6, the Real Housewives of New York City star opened up about what she said was one of the toughest times of her life just weeks after confirming that her marriage had come to an end after just seven months.

“This has been one of the toughest times of my life — that, and getting divorced the first time,” De Lesseps said, referencing her first divorce from her husband of 16 years, Count Alexandre de Lesseps.

“I have a sense of failure, and I hate to fail,” she explained.

According to LuAnn De Lesseps, she is staying “optimistic” about her future with the help of her two children, 22-year-old daughter Victoria and 20-year-old son Noel, who she says have been there for her throughout the weeks that followed her breakup. As she revealed, Victoria attends yoga classes with her and her son frequently visits her at home.

As for the future, LuAnn De Lesseps said that she is focused on “reconnecting” with herself and enjoying time with her family as she tends to her ongoing business ventures, which include a new bedding line and other Countess products.

LuAnn De Lesseps also said that she would like to pour her heart out into some new music as well as a new book about her resilience and her ability to bounce back from anything that life throws her.

LuAnn De Lesseps went on to reveal that while her marriage has ended in divorce, she doesn’t regret tying the knot with Tom D’Agostino and said that she’s learned from her mistakes. She also said that she is continuing to be shamelessly optimistic when it comes to the people in her life, and when it comes to a future marriage, she isn’t against the idea.

That said, LuAnn De Lesseps noted that she will be more cautious with her potential future husband.

For more of LuAnn De Lesseps, don’t miss her Watch What Happens Live one-on-one special with Andy Cohen tonight at 11 p.m. on Bravo.

