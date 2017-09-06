Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn Allegedly Living Separate Lives

The rumors are flying that Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn are living separate lives. Radar Online shared about the rumors and what is being said. These two have been together for 34 years and seem really happy together, but a source is now saying that isn’t the case and a really expensive split could be coming for these two.

An insider shared that they aren’t happy together. They said, “They love each other, but they’ve just accepted they can’t be together 24/7.” This is hard for a lot of couples to do. This source went on to say that Goldie and Kurt are even considering calling it quits. At this time, they are allegedly just deciding that it is good to spend some time apart even though they still live together.

The source went on to explain that this is why Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell built a new house. This way they could live in the same house but have separate living quarters. They wouldn’t be on top of each other anymore, but wouldn’t have to get a divorce either. The insider said they will have their own bedrooms, bathroom and living quarter, but will share kitchen, dining room and a formal living area. The source went on to say that you won’t really be able to tell that anything like this was done when guests are at the house.

According to this source, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are still finding things to argue about though. So far, the couple isn’t saying a word and they probably won’t either. It looks like they may have found a way to make it work for a while at least. This is all rumors from a source, though. The source says they are still struggling in their marriage.

A lot of people have always thought of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell as a perfect couple. If these two can’t even make it work, that will make it hard for some people to believe that you can get your fairytale ending.

Nothing better! Hiking in the alps with Pa! And one little home made raspberry schnapps on the way ???? A post shared by Goldie Hawn (@officialgoldiehawn) on Jul 9, 2017 at 3:25am PDT

Next time I have the bright idea of building a house, SOMEBODY STOP ME!!!!! #neveragain ???? A post shared by Goldie Hawn (@officialgoldiehawn) on Oct 25, 2016 at 4:06pm PDT

