‘Big Brother 19’ Spoilers: Christmas Attacks Josh Over Paul – Won’t Take Off Blinders

Big Brother 19 spoilers from the live feeds overnight reveal that Josh woke up to the fact that Paul is playing to win BB19 – not playing to help Josh and Christmas win. No matter how Josh tried to convince Christmas to listen or shift game strategy, she refused. Christmas has blinders on and can’t see past Paul. Check out what happened on the Big Brother live feeds last night, tracked by Jokers Updates, and how hard Christmas is fighting to avoid a much-needed reality check.

Friendship first, arguments later

At about 10:30 p.m. last night, Paul reassured Josh and Christmas that it will all be worth it even though things will get a little harder soon. But then after midnight, when Paul wasn’t around, Josh and Christmas argued over Paul, his intentions, and their game play. The trio has a locked final three deal but Paul also has a side deal with Raven for final two he’s hiding from Joshmas.

Big Brother 19 spoilers say Josh questioned Paul to Christmas, but she insisted she doesn’t “blindly agree” to what Paul says. She insisted she will “always challenge him [Paul].” Then the two delved into the need to get Alex next, but Josh doubted Paul wants her out. That contradicts Paul’s talk all across the BB19 house. Paul is even prepping Raven to go after Alex if she somehow wins the next HoH.

Josh pushing a false assumption

Josh has displayed keen insight lately when camtalking to Big Brother, but he’s off the mark here. Paul knows Alex is a dangerous power player who wins comps. Paul has no reason to keep Alex. It’s true that CBS live feeds watchers have seen Paul and Alex talking final two, but that time has passed and Paul masterminded the plan to evict Jason this week.

Late last night on Big Brother 19, Josh made a case to Christmas that Paul wants Alex to stay because he “can control Alex” and has her “locked in as a jury vote.” Josh said (hilariously) that Paul “wants to win” and Christmas countered saying, “that’s what he should be doing” and added “that’s what we should be doing” too.

Christmas finally snapped at Josh

BB19 feeds last night showed Josh told Christmas the two of them have blood on their hands while Paul does not. He’s not wrong about that. Josh finally got Christmas worked up on the premise that Paul doesn’t want Alex evicted. Christmas said, “the wrath of Christmas will rain down on this house” if Alex stays. Josh should have stopped then, but he didn’t, and it led to Christmas fireworks.

Last night’s Big Brother spoilers from the live feeds revealed Christmas told Josh the three must stick together until F3. Christmas got angry and said she “would not accept that he [Paul] would throw our games” to protect Alex. Josh said Paul was “tainting” them and that enraged Christmas so she turned on Josh and had a mini fit on him (that might have been deserved).

Christmas won’t hear any negative Paul talk

Big Brother 19 spoilers show Christmas could turn on Josh if he keeps pushing her. Christmas angrily told Josh, “I’m done with this conversation” but he didn’t stop and asked, “why?” Christmas went off on Josh and said she didn’t want to hear things like this from him and then demanded “don’t tell me things that are going to taint my opinion of this team” and then she started yelling.

BB19 live feeds show Christmas loudly railed that it’s “not f***king cool” and demanded he “back off on it.” After Christmas’ explosive reaction, Josh said he would stick with Paul unless he crosses him. But Christmas was irritated and said Josh should not “plant seeds in my head that he is not loyal to us.” After the outburst, Paul walked up on Christmas and Josh and all the talk died down.

Josh playing nice for Christmas – still suspects Paul

Despite the Big Brother live feeds showing Josh changed his tone after Christmas rejected his reality check moment, he stayed up camtalking about Paul. Despite Josh seeing Paul’s path to the finale, he confirmed he won’t turn on him and said he doesn’t doubt him. What’s insightful about Josh’s camtalking is he’s right that they need a plan that works for all three of them.

Josh said he’ll try again with Christmas despite her negative reaction. Josh said Christmas is “annoyed with me,” but then wondered if he should push back because he needed to “act on it” meaning his suspicions. Josh said he wants to “pump the brakes” so they can “do what’s best for the three of us.” Josh is spot on with this, but it seems Christmas has blinders on about Paul.

Jason to be evicted, Paul sitting pretty for DE

The latest Big Brother 19 spoilers from Big Brother Network reveal that the houseguests are in the dark about tonight’s double eviction but Paul is in a good position. He wants to stage a fight between him and Josh after the split vote with Christmas as the tie-breaker evicting Jason. This will put Josh in a bad light for Alex in case she wins HoH. However, it looks like Josh will do it anyway because Paul insisted.

Catch up on the Raven's latest outrageous lies, how Paul lured Jason and Alex into this week's blindside, the disgusting habits of Matt and Raven, and all the latest Big Brother 19 spoilers and news.

