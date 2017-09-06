‘Y&R’ Spoilers: Will Graham’s Trip Expose Dina’s Alzheimer’s Condition? Hilary Spies Mattie & Reed Kissing

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers tease that Dina’s (Marla Adams) mental deterioration due to Alzheimer’s disease could be exposed while Graham Bloodworth (Max Shippee) is visiting Europe.

Dina looks nervous and worried when Graham announces that he is traveling to Paris and that he would be back shortly. The situation where she has to manage her affairs without Graham’s help nearly causes Dina to panic because she fears that her Alzheimer’s condition could be exposed. Dina has been using Graham to maintain a false appearance that everything is fine despite the truth that her mental acuity has been slipping since she was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

Dina’s vanity is what compels her to struggle to hide her vulnerability from her children. She is determined to maintain a facade of health because she does not want to reveal her disability to her children, including Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack (Peter Bergman). She has thus been using Graham to hide her growing disability.

She granted Graham access to Jabot files so that he can help her fix obvious errors in her marketing reports.

However, with Graham having traveled to Europe, it remains to be seen for how long Dina will be able to maintain her coveted facade of competence and ability. It is possible that someone will notice the poor quality of Dina’s work while Graham is away.

Dina’s vanity and egoism which compels her to hide her weaknesses even from people closest to her was also demonstrated in the way that she managed the truth that her daughter, Ashley, is not John Abbott’s child, but her love child with the professional tennis player Brent Davis (Bert Kramer).

Dina struggled to keep the truth a secret long after John Abbott had died. Ashley would never have guessed the truth had Brent not insisted on revealing it before he died.

Dina panicked when she learned that Brent was going to reveal the truth to Ashley. She desperately tried to convince him not to.

Ashley also appears to be a chip off the old block. She seems to share her mother’s attitude. She struggled to conceal the truth from her daughter, Abby (Melissa Ordway). Ashley panicked when she learned recently that Abby was making inquiries about Brent. She warned Dina not to reveal the truth to Abby.

Ashley is terrified of the scandal that she imagines would erupt if the truth is exposed.

[Note: Y&R fans will recall the sordid details of Abby’s origins. She was conceived when Ashley secretly had herself inseminated with Victor Newman’s sperm stolen from a sperm bank. Abby grew up thinking that she was the daughter of Brad Carlton until the truth was accidentally revealed when Ashley had cancer.]

Hilary Spies Mattie and Reed Kissing

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Thursday, September 7 tease that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) spots Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) and Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) kissing. Hilary can’t believe the good fortune that brings her to the right place at the right time for such a rare scoop. Even as she watches the teenagers kissing, she is already trying to figure out how the scoop could be made to fit into her scheming to win back Jordan (Darnell Kirkwood) from Lily (Christel Khalil).

Gossip about the children of two adversaries, Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle), in a romantic relationship will interest a lot of people, including their parents.

However, Cane is aware of the secret relationship between Mattie and Reed. He was stunned when he stumbled upon the two making out on his couch.

