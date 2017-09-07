‘Below Deck’ Star Kate Chastain Finally Opens Up About Her Domestic Violence Arrest

Kate Chastain is finally opening up about her disastrous relationship with Rocio Hernandez last year. With the new season of Below Deck officially underway, the reality star dished on how her domestic violence arrest affected her approach to dating. What else did Chastain say about her troubled romance?

According to Radar Online, Chastain was arrested in 2016 for assaulting Hernandez inside her home. Police officers arrived at the scene and charged Chastain with strangling her girlfriend. The altercation was caught on camera by the arresting officers. A trial was later set, but the charges were eventually dropped to a misdemeanor.

Despite all the drama, Chastain revealed that her romance with Hernandez has not changed how she approaches dating. She is, however, more cautious when exploring her options and has not met somebody she really likes. That, of course, might change on the new season of Below Deck.

On the latest episode of Below Deck, Chastain talked about her romantic life with several members of the crew, including Jennifer Howell and Brianna Adekye. Although Chastain didn’t go into great detail about the domestic violence charges, she told her cast mates that her judgment isn’t the greatest. She did not comment on the legal issues surrounding Hernandez.

According to Bravo TV, Chastain and her ex-girlfriend were introduced last season. The couple’s romance only lasted a few months before their explosive fight ended everything. Chastain has not spoken to Hernandez since the arrest and has zero interest in making amends. While their legal drama continues to unfold, Chastain talked about what it was like watching her former girlfriend in front of the cameras last season.

Chastain explained how a lot of her friends and family were worried about how she would react seeing Hernandez on the show. Fortunately, Chastain wasn’t hurt watching the show and said that all the damage is firmly in the past. She also believes that there is nothing Hernandez can do to hurt her any further. With Chastain clearly over Hernandez, it sounds like she might be ready to jump back into the dating game on Below Deck.

Fans can find out if Chastain finds romance when new episodes of Below Deck air Tuesday nights on Bravo.

