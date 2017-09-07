‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Star Jamie Dornan Feels Being Romantically Linked To Celebrities Is ‘Amazing’

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson have been surrounded by dating rumors once again, especially with the anticipation of the launch of Fifty Shades Freed next year. Despite the actor’s four-year-marriage with Amelia Warner, many believe that he and his leading lady are definitely more than just friends.

The Fifty Shades Freed co-stars’ undeniable chemistry in Fifty Shades Grey and Fifty Shades Darker made them highly successful and in-demand actors but also became subjects of dating rumors. Although Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson have always denied that something romantic is brewing between them, talks about them taking their working relationship to the next level never really stopped.

The 35-year-old Irish actor and his on-screen lady love recently shared that their real-life friendship always comes in handy when they shoot their intimate scenes. Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson revealed that the best thing about being good friends while working on this very challenging movie is that they know each other well and that they don’t have any trust issues.

Despite feeling protected by Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson admitted that it wasn’t all rainbows and butterflies shooting her nude scenes with her Fifty Shades Freed co-star. The actress revealed that they have worked closely for quite a long time so they have learned to trust each other, but then added that it was still a gamble because a male co-star could easily take advantage of a female’s vulnerability. Luckily, Jamie was a gentleman.

Meanwhile, Jamie Dornan reacted to dating rumors that were being thrown at him. The Fifty Shades Freed actor even revealed that he was linked to someone he only met once his whole life.

“It’s amazing… Once, a friend said, ‘I read that you dated Kate Moss.’ I was like, ‘I’d tell you if I’d dated Kate Moss!’ I’ve literally met her once in my life, but if you Googled me now, it would probably say I dated her. About 80 percent of the people I’m said to have dated, I haven’t.”

Although he did not mention Dakota Johnson, who is currently heavily linked to him, it appears that the 27-year-old actress is part of that “80 percent of the people” that Jamie Dornan was talking about. The Fifty Shades Freed co-stars have noted time and time again that nothing romantic is going on between them off the set, but it just falls on deaf ears.

Dakota Johnson has already slammed these romance rumors that linked her to her Fifty Shades trilogy co-star. The actress may have had enough of all the whispers and speculations about the status of her relationship with Jamie Dornan that she addressed the issue sarcastically in an interview, saying that they “hate each other” and they’re “having an affair.”

