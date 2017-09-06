Social Media Users Slam Airlines For Jacking Up Ticket Prices Before Hurricane Is Scheduled To Hit Florida

While Floridians look to find a way out to escape the destructive path of Hurricane Irma, Airlines are cashing in by jacking up their prices before people flee.

According to a new report from Perez Hilton, multiple airlines have been accused of upping their ticket prices by hundreds, even thousands of dollars and people are downright outraged. Governor Rick Scott has ordered mandatory evacuations in Florida and has also issued a state of emergency, causing millions of travelers to scramble to get away.

But as people look to find a way out via train, plane, or automobile, they claim that airlines are trying to make a buck off of disaster. One Twitter user slammed Delta airlines and shared a screenshot of the ticket price from Miami to Phoenix changing in one day from $547 to over $3,200 just for a one-way economy class ticket.

Another social media user took to Instagram to lash out at American Airlines by sharing a screen shot of economy tickets from Miami to New York’s LaGuardia Airport. While the average ticket price was $497 on September 3, prices sky rocketed to an average price of $6,244 on Labor Day.

One more Instagram user wrote a long note lashing out at American Airlines for taking advantage of “ignorance and capitalizing off of what could be a devastating situation.”

His post has already gained an impressive 523 likes and 62 comments. Most people agreed with the post and lashed out at the Airline. Some people even compared the cost of that flight to an international one.

“That’s the amount it costs me to fly from Canada to West Africa… way too much.”

Yahoo! Finance tells the story of John Lyons, a man who paid $160 for an American Airlines ticket to fly his daughter home to Connecticut from the University of Miami. The next day, he went online to try and buy a ticket for his daughter’s roommate, a close family friend, and was shocked to see prices reach over $1,000.

“American Airlines had the audacity to raise the rate $800. I’m sorry. I posted it. You know, I’m angry. I think it’s horrible what they are doing. I just think it’s horrible. I’ll leave it at that,” he said.

American Airlines responded to the allegations by saying that they have not changed their fare structures and they are actually helping people who are in affected areas by adding capacity.

“We have added several extra flights – from St. Maarten (SXM), St. Kitts (SKB), Providenciales, Turks and Caicos (PLS); and San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU) – in addition to upgrading aircraft when possible. In addition, we have 33 airports included in our waiver program so customers will not be charged change fees or difference in fare with tickets for passengers who already held tickets,” a spokesperson for the airline said.

USA Today also reported that airlines like American, JetBlue, Spirit, and Southwest expanded their change-fee waivers to include airports in Florida. This means that customers are allowed to make a change to their flight without having to pay a fee.

