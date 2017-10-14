Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga is reportedly adamant to take a paternity test to determine if the baby the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is carrying is his. While the Kardashian-Jenner family has remained tight-lipped about the pregnancy, it’s been heavily reported that Jenner’s current boyfriend, Travis Scott, is the father. However, the “Rack City” rapper isn’t so convinced.

The 27-year-old musician allegedly believes that there’s a slim chance Jenner’s might be pregnant with his child. A source close to the reality show star told Hollywood Life that Tyga’s hinting that he wants to push for a paternity test once Jenner gives birth.

On the other hand, the 20-year-old makeup mogul “swears this is not his baby” and thinks that Tyga is most likely just “grasping at straws” in an attempt to keep Jenner in his life.

This isn’t the first time Tyga spoke about Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy. Shortly after the news of the pregnancy came out, he took a screenshot of the original report from TMZ and wrote on Snapchat, “Hell nah, that’s my kid,” MTV reported. The post was quickly deleted after. A source said at the time that Tyga feels it should have been him Jenner is having a baby with.

Tyga is reportedly desperate to get back with Jenner, whom he dated for around three years before parting ways in the spring of 2017. He’s allegedly been texting her and trying to meet up with her while Travis Scott is on tour. Although Jenner has no interest in taking Tyga back since she’s all about her new boyfriend, she’s not completely shutting down her doors at her ex. The source added that the exes have been keeping in touch since the breakup and that Jenner loves the attention she’s getting from Tyga.

cupcake gloss by @kyliecosmetics ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 12, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

Kylie Jenner is reportedly carrying a baby girl and is already four months along. Both Jenner and her older sister Khloe Kardashian, who’s pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s child, are expected to give birth around February next year.

“Kylie is over the moon about her pregnancy. Khloe and Kylie are both due around the same time. They are approximately 4 months along,” a source told People.

Meanwhile, Keeping Up With The Kardashians Season 14 airs every Sunday on E!

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]