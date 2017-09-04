Assassin’s Festival Begins In ‘Final Fantasy XV’: Everything You Need To Know To Join In The Crossover Event

As previously announced at Gamescom, the worlds of Assassin’s Creed and Final Fantasy are colliding with special crossover events in Final Fantasy XV and Assassin’s Creed Origins, courtesy of Square Enix and Ubisoft. The Assassin’s Festival has begun in FFXV to get the party started, and it’s free to join in on the universe-bending fun thanks to the game update available on both the PlayStation Store and Xbox Games Store. The update requires about 800 MB of free space to download and install.

With a copy of the game and the free update installed, players can enjoy the Assassin’s Festival through January 31, 2018.

However, those wanting to get the “Master Assassins Robes” outfit will need to act quickly. The only way to get the robes is by beating the main challenges found in the Moogle Chocobo Carnival Festival, which is another limited-time event.

Conveniently, the carnival has returned and it’s going on now. Its end date has yet to be specified beyond “late September.” Players may need to download the free Holiday Pack, or have the Season Pass, to obtain the Carnival Passport item that grants access to the festivities. Once the main challenges of the festival are complete, you’ll be rewarded with a Dream Egg that is used to unlock the robes.

Other activities can be completed throughout the festival to unlock additional robes, accessories, and items. Here’s a complete list of things to do before the Assassin’s Festival ends in January.

Complete the main story line. Doing so unlocks the Medjay Assassin’s Robes, plus you get to find out what happens with Noctis and the gang. Find all the hidden treasures for the Treasure Hunt. Doing so gives you the Medjay Assassin’s Shield. Get 90 Assassin Medals for the Camera’s Assassin Frame. Along the way, at 20 Medals, the Assassin’s Creed-themed car sticker is unlocked, and the “Viva La Vista” Chocobo Camera Filter is the prize at 30 Medals. Eat the Semur Skewers at the cafe to give Ignis its recipe. Indulge in the Luck Drawing. You have the opportunity to win the “Assassin’s Insignia Car Decal” and “Big Master Typhoon Lure” from the game of chance. Compete in the Chocobo races at the Lestallum Speedway and Meteor Circuit. There are a couple of trophies/achievements that come along with this event, and the races are among the challenges to complete to earn them.

In addition to the Assassin’s Creed content, FFXV players are also getting some additional features with the free update. Some enhancements include:

Bestiary – Every enemy beaten by the player now appears in a new reference gallery found in the main menu.

Chapter Selection – After completing the main storyline, players can now replay whatever previous chapter they wish.

More Timed Quests – The quest tracker now has more limited-time Timed Quests available.

Snapshot Contest Winners Gallery – Everyone can check out the photos that won the third community contest by visiting the gallery in Galdin Quay.

Throwing in yet another crossover freebie, the update also unlocks the “Noodle Helmet.” It’s basically a giant Styrofoam Cup Noodles hat that Noctis can wear to gain a serious boost to his health recovery rate.

