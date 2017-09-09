Arsene Wenger Responds To Alexis Sanchez Being Booed By Arsenal Fans During Bournemouth Match

Throughout the transfer window, Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez was heavily linked with a move away to Manchester City. The Chile international was understood to be keen on reuniting with Pep Guardiola, whom he worked with during his time at Barcelona. What’s more, the 28-year-old winger reportedly tried to force a move away from the Emirates and is believed to have handed in a transfer request before the end of the transfer window. However, the move fell through after Arsenal insisted that they wanted Raheem Sterling in exchange for Sanchez, as Guardiola recently revealed. Still, many Gooners have now turned on Sanchez for his desire to leave the Gunners for a Premier League rival.

During today’s match between Arsenal and Bournemouth, Sanchez was subbed on for Danny Welbeck in the 75th minute and, unsurprisingly, got a mixed reception from the Arsenal faithful. While many fans did cheer him on, a large portion of the supporters was heard booing Sanchez. Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, who remained adamant throughout the transfer window that the Gunners would keep hold of Sanchez, has now responded to the crowd’s boos during the match against Bournemouth.

When asked about the incident, Wenger said that Sanchez will be able to win Arsenal supporters back with his performances on the pitch and by showing his desire and commitment to the club. According to the Daily Mirror, the Frenchman further emphasized that the 28-year-old would manage to do so quickly.

“Alexis Sanchez will win the fans back, and win them back very quickly. We have to accept responses from people. The best way to get them on your side is to perform.”

Sanchez was, of course, Arsenal’s standout player and top scorer last season, having scored a total of 30 goals in all competitions during the 2016-2017 campaign. But despite Sanchez’s magnificent form, the Gunners failed to secure a Top 4 finish in the Premier League for the first time under Wenger’s management. As a result, Arsenal won’t be competing in the Champions League this year, a competition which Sanchez has previously revealed he dreams of winning.

Nonetheless, Sanchez seems to have come to accept the fact that he won’t be able to lift the Champions League trophy this season. According to Metro, Wenger confirmed Sanchez’s commitment to the North London club, saying that the Chilean playmaker is “focused on the Premier League and the Europa League, and ready to have a go.”

What’s more, when the Chilean returned from international duty this week, he immediately took to Instagram to assure Arsenal supporters that he remains fully committed to the club by sharing the following picture and message.

Back Home ⚽️ FOCUS ⚽️ ???????? ????⚪️ A post shared by Alexis Sanchez (@alexis_officia1) on Sep 6, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

While Sanchez only had 15 minutes to play during Arsenal’s emphatic win over Bournemouth today, the winger looked as energetic and dangerous as ever. Next up for the Gunners is another home match against 1. FC Koln in Europa League on Thursday.

[Featured Image by Julian Finney/Getty Images]