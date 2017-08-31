How You Could Unknowingly Be Harming Your Pet

New data has recently become available which shows that allergens from food not only affect humans, but animals as well. This new insight reveals knowledge into the many ailments that can harm pets. The study which was conducted by the interdisciplinary Messerli Research Institute of the University of Veterinary Medicine Vienna and of the Medical University of Vienna helps to correlate how food allergens are not only detrimental to people, but also to their animal friends.

With heightened gastrointestinal dysfunction, a greater measure of the population has begun to eliminate contributors such as gluten and dairy. The information revealed in the study shows that abstaining from similar foods may be beneficial to animals who show discomfort after eating. Adverse reactions in pets typically affect their skin or intestines. They are not as likely to develop asthma or severe shock, which can cause death in their human counterparts.

Tests which show what foods are likely to react in the body have already become available to those looking to improve their health. Particular data which examines how molecules are active in regards to allergens, allow for doctors to discover what may cause negative physical responses in people. However, there are not many forms of testing which enable veterinarians to uncover what may be hurting the health of beloved pets.

Currently only an elimination diet is an affective way to uncover what may be contributing to animals bodily discomfort. Isabella Pali-Schöll who was the lead author on the study, recommends removing all proteins from the beasts diet.

“During this period of diagnosis, the animal will be fed homemade food or diet food prescribed by a veterinarian. Only then, and if there have not been any dangerous allergic reactions before, can ‘normal’ food be gradually reintroduced.”

It was revealed that the majority of mammals are vulnerable to the progression of allergies due to the presence of immunoglobulin E, which is produced in the immune system. These antibodies react when an allergen is consumed, causing a chemical reaction at a cellular level. This results in the uncomfortable and often deadly responses of an overly taxed body. There are currently no treatments which prevent the injurious reactions of food allergens in people and animals. However, new adaptations of immunotherapy have moved to the trial phases of testing and are showing positive results.

Increasing the awareness of pet owners to the possible negative conditions promoted by certain foods may enable them to extend the life and health of their beloved animals. Tailoring the diet, avoiding foods which seem to cause discomfort, and investing in quality products are a few ways that owners can encourage the quality of life of their furry friends.

