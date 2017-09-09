Lawyers In DNC Fraud Lawsuit File Appeal Over Alleged Primary Rigging By Florida Lawmaker And DNC Members

Ahead of Hurricane Irma, the lawyers who filed a class action lawsuit against the Democratic National Committee and Florida lawmaker Debbie Wasserman Schultz filed a notice of appeal on behalf of their clients. The original fraud and consumer lawsuit against the DNC and the former head of the organization was originally filed in a federal court serving the Southern District of Florida last year but was recently dismissed by Judge William J. Zloch.

The lawsuit against the DNC made mainstream news after the lawyer for the defendants argued that the DNC could have gone through the entire primary process before nominating their preferred candidate in some back room meeting while smoking cigars if they wanted to, according to a Washington Examiner report.

Early Friday morning, attorney Elizabeth Lee Beck announced that the law firm filed the notice of appeal in the case just after midnight on Friday. Disobedient Media, which has been covering the development, reported that Beck previously said that “the content of Judge Zloch’s dismissal, which was based partially on jurisdictional issues, could be brought forward as ‘persuasive evidence’ in a new suit or appeal.” It further reported that there is a “real possibility that the litigation process now has a chance to move to the discovery phase” and declared it “a major victory in and of itself for the Becks, their co-counsel and the plaintiffs they represent.”

UPDATE: NOTICE OF APPEAL Filed in #DNCFraudLawsuit doc #63 in https://t.co/1XnwBg2BVX Thank you @skyhorsepub for stepping up to plate. ???? — DNC Fraud Lawsuit (@dncfraudlawsuit) September 8, 2017

Beck announced via a live stream (on Bernie Sanders’ birthday) that the 30-day deadline for filing the appeal was effectively bumped up to Friday because Hurricane Irma could have created a delay that would have made the appeal impossible.

As Inquisitr previously reported, the plaintiffs’ lawyers argued that Wasserman-Schultz and the DNC staff overtly violated the DNC’s own written rules. Article four, section five of the DNC Charter stated, “The Chairperson shall exercise impartiality and evenhandedness between the Presidential candidates and campaigns. The Chairperson shall be responsible for ensuring that the national officers and staff of the Democratic National Committee maintain impartiality and evenhandedness during the Democratic Party Presidential nominating process.”

The plaintiffs assert that the 2016 presidential primary contest between Sen. Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton was not one in which the DNC exhibited the mandatory evenhandedness, and consequently, they allege the Democratic National Committee and Debbie Wasserman Schultz committed an act of consumer fraud, given that many people made donations both to the DNC and to Bernie Sanders’ campaign expecting a fair primary election process.

