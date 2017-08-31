New ‘The Walking Dead’ AR Mobile Game Is Basically ‘Pokemon GO’ With Zombies

AMC is bringing an augmented reality experience of The Walking Dead to mobile phones, and it is aiming to take the world by storm like Pokemon GO. Like in the massively popular Niantic title, you’ll see the virtual world mix into reality. But unlike it, you won’t see cute creatures. Zombies await you instead.

Fight Zombies Swarming Your Local Convenience Store

A trip to your favorite convenience store won’t be the same, what with all these zombies wanting to eat your brains. The Walking Dead: Our World experience lets you fight the undead with a range of weapons virtually, but as you would expect in an AR game, they are imposed on reality.

Instead of roleplaying a character in a monitor, you’ll be playing as yourself as you try to survive in the zombie-infested virtual manifestation of our world. Thankfully, the title by Next Games will give you weapons, such as a katana, a gun, grenades, and more. Characters from The Walking Dead TV show might even appear to save you.

“The fans love how the show encourages you to ask, ‘What would I do in a zombie apocalypse?’, and in this game we aim to let players explore this hypothetical in a way they’ve never experienced before,” Teemu Huuhtanen, CEO of Next Games, said (via The Verge).

There’s no word yet on when The Walking Dead: Our World will be released, but expect it to be launched on iOS and Android. You can watch the trailer below.

As you can see, you can play the AR game anywhere. The trailer looks pretty honest, except for those blackouts, so let’s hope players won’t be as disappointed as they were when Pokemon GO was launched.

More AR Games Coming Soon?

The new The Walking Dead AR game was included in Apple’s showcase of AR apps a few days ago. With the help of the company’s ARKit, AMC and Next Games are able to bring a zombie apocalypse survival experience to mobile devices. Of course, this is just one of the few that the Cupertino company showed off, which hints to more games and apps coming our way.

Apple shows off AR apps from Ikea, The Walking Dead and more, just as Google launches ARCore https://t.co/VH0aTwjECY pic.twitter.com/9JnKzo6QGG — The Verge (@verge) August 29, 2017

Google just also introduced the ARCore SDK. As the industry gets more competitive, the community expects more and better apps ahead. Soon, augmented reality may become a part of our daily lives and not just a unique way of playing a game.

