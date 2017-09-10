Justin Bieber, Robert De Niro, Beyonce, Barbra Streisand And More Join ‘Hand In Hand’ Hurricane Relief Benefit

The recent onslaught of destructive hurricanes has got the stars’ attention — including Justin Bieber.

Earlier this week, the Canadian pop superstar, Robert De Niro, Jared Leto, J. Balvin, Ellen DeGeneres, Drake, and more were announced as additions to the starry lineup for “Hand in Hand” — the one-hour telethon set for September 12 that will raise money in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Other names involved in the stellar benefit include George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Barbra Streisand, Beyonce, George Strait, Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Oprah Winfrey, and many more.

As yet, it hasn’t been fully confirmed which artists will be performing, and which stars will appear live, or deliver a taped message. More details are expected nearer to the day.

The “Hand in Hand” telethon will air live at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and cable CMT.

According to reports, the telecast will show Strait and other artists performing at the Majestic Theater in San Antonio, Texas.

Other artists and stars will either perform or appear at Universal Studios lot in California, Times Square, and Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry.

Bieber’s longtime manager Scooter Braun is one of the organizers behind the telethon.

Den of Thieves’ Jesse Ignjatovic and Evan Prager and Houston-based rapper Bernard “Bun B” Freeman are co-organizers.

Honored to be taking part in a great cause pic.twitter.com/e9s4wG7nSN — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) September 9, 2017

Proceeds from “Hand in Hand” are set to be distributed to a range of charities helping with the recovery in Houston, which suffered devastation last week after widespread flooding resulting from Hurricane Harvey.

These organizations include the United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Feeding Texas, and the Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief.

Following the havoc wreaked by Hurricane Harvey — which will reportedly cost Texas billions of dollars — news of further impending hurricanes has widened the scope of the upcoming telethon.

On September 6, Braun and Bun B released a statement that “Hand in Hand” will also help potential recovery efforts affected by Hurricane Irma, if necessary.

Hurricane Harvey was the first major hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. since Wilma in 2005.

The damage led to dozens of deaths, destruction of property, and the displacement of thousands in southeast Texas after their homes were swept away or destroyed by rain and winds.

Hurricane #Irma, most powerful Atlantic storm in a decade, leaves behind trail of destruction in the Caribbean https://t.co/4fVuWmKdra pic.twitter.com/qy7Xb1O0pc — ABC News (@ABC) September 10, 2017

Hurricane Irma left behind a trail of destruction in the Caribbean, and — at press time — the Category 4 storm is 50 miles away from Key West, Florida.

Earlier this morning (September 10), ABC News reports more than 300,000 Florida households are now without power. Mandatory evacuations in the state were ordered by authorities.

Meanwhile, before “Hand in Hand” takes place, a mix of artists, actors, and other stars from the entertainment world and other notables have donated money and effort to the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

These including Beyonce, Selena Gomez as well as Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Sandra Bullock, Pink, Jennifer Lopez, and more.

LOVE YOU HOUSTON !!! A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Sep 2, 2017 at 7:40pm PDT

Last week, Bieber, Dwayne Johnson (otherwise known as The Rock) and other stars responded to comic-actor Kevin Hart’s challenge to give $25,000 to the American Red Cross to help in the relief effort after Hurricane Harvey.

In an Instagram video that he shared, Bieber said, “Just looking at these photos from Hurricane Harvey. I just want to say that I am so sorry to all the families that have lost their homes, people that have lost their lives.”

The singer added that he would accept Hart’s challenge and donate $25,000 towards the Red Cross.

The 23-year-old also told Houstonians that he loved them and offered encouragements that they were “strong.”

Justin Bieber addresses Hurricane Harvey victims in emotional video, puts his money where his heart is: https://t.co/TmANenQXiH pic.twitter.com/poWqIiwWmv — PopCrush (@PopCrush) September 3, 2017

Braun previously co-organized the One Love Manchester event, a benefit concert for the victims and survivors of a bombing at his artist Ariana Grande’s show at Manchester Arena in the UK two weeks before.

The atrocity killed 22 and left hundreds injured. More than 10 million was raised at the Manchester benefit.

Grande, Bieber, Cyrus, Coldplay, Pharrell, Niall Horan, Imogen Heap, Liam Gallagher, and other artists performed.

During his One Love Manchester performance, Bieber — who is a born-again Christian — notably led thousands in a heartfelt prayer for the victims, during which he broke down.

It remains to be seen whether the “Sorry” singer will do the same at the “Hand in Hand” telethon this coming week.

[Featured Image by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images]