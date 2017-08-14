Upcoming Paranormal Events Feature Ghost Hunters Amy Bruni, Adam Berry, And Grant Wilson

With the popularity of paranormal TV shows such as Ghost Hunters, Ghost Adventures, and Paranormal Lockdown, paranormal events have become a hot trend and a more hands-on experience than the traditional ghost tour. With Halloween around the corner, paranormal fans can indulge in some real life ghost hunting with some of their favorite ghost hunting celebrities with these upcoming events.

Bruni And Berry Celebrate Strange Escapes

Former Ghost Hunters‘ stars Amy Bruni and Adam Berry, who most recently paired up for the new series, Kindred Spirits, will be visiting Mackinac Island on October 20-23 for some in-depth paranormal investigations. This paranormal duo is also teaming up with their old Ghost Hunters partner, Grant Wilson, to bring guests a once-in-a-lifetime experience at one of the most scenic times of the year on the island.

Not only will attendees get to hunt ghosts at the Mission Point Resort with some of the original “ghost hunters,” but during the event, they’ll have a meet and greet/mixer with their hosts, daily paranormal lectures with experts in the field, a Mackinac Island ghost tour, and a Friday night costume ball.

For those willing to shell out some extra cash for the VIP paranormal experience, you move to the front row and the front of the line for events and lectures. In addition to a private lunch with Amy Bruni and Adam Berry, you also get a private, one-hour paranormal investigation with the Kindred Spirits stars.

Tour The Titanic Museum With Chip Coffey

If you’re fascinated with the Titanic or a fan of psychic Chip Coffey from Paranormal State, Ghost Hunt Weekends will be hosting a celebrity paranormal investigation at the Titanic museum in Branson, Missouri, September 8. Also watch for the announcement of a weekend in October, as announced by Ghost Hunt Weekends’ Chad Morin during a Thomas House investigation.

In addition to photo ops and the paranormal investigation itself, Coffey will do a gallery psychic reading for attendees and perform a Titanic artifact seance. Guests will also have dinner at Pasghetti’s Italian Restaurant Attraction with the great-granddaughter of Margaret “The Unsinkable Molly” Brown.

Both Strange Escapes and Ghost Hunt Weekend offer regular ghost hunts and paranormal events, often with celebrity investigators, if you’re ready to go from the couch to the real thing.

