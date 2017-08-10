Eclipse Baby? 40-Year-Old Man Posts Craigslist Ad For Woman Who Wants To Have Sex As Penis Points Towards Sun

The forthcoming solar eclipse is bringing out the weirdness in some people. Such was the case for the man who placed an ad in the San Francisco section of Craigslist, which claimed he was looking for a woman who wanted to conceive a child during the total eclipse. Update: Craigslist now reports: “This posting has been flagged for removal.” As reported by GQ, the ad contains such strange language that it could indeed be fake, perhaps written by someone wondering if their words could go viral. Well, according to Trendolizer, the Craigslist ad has indeed gone viral, with 32,500 Facebook likes and counting.

The man who wrote the Craigslist ad claims he is seeking a woman to travel to Oregon with him, to conceive the baby during the eclipse. He describes himself as a 40-year-old Caucasian male from Europe, and calls his heritage “strong and pure.” While the Craigslist ad could be a ploy to see what kind of woman would show up to copulate with a man who would write such a strange ad, the Craigslist ad is going viral nonetheless.

The Craigslist ad poster calls his looks, instincts, knowledge, and strength all 100 percent pure – whatever that means – and 100 percent lethal at the same time. He wrote that he was looking for his female counterpart, a “worthy” female who also enjoys genes as strong as his, along with being beautiful and smart. That woman he has invited to join him during the eclipse in Oregon, with the exact meeting location not yet determined.

However, if the woman who joins him has enough chemistry with the mysterious Craigslist poster, he wants to have sex with her during the eclipse. That’s where the Craigslist ad turns even weirder, as it describes some moment of cosmic togetherness with the Craigslist guy’s member directed toward the sun during the eclipse, which should produce darkness.

“When totality occurs, we will have simultaneous orgasms and we will conceive a child that will be on the next level of human evolution. We will make love together, with me and my penis directed towards the sun. Everything will be aligned in the local universe. Both of our cosmic orgasmic energy will be aligned with the planets. In a brief moment of ecstasy, we will understand everything, and together, create a new universe. Full of love…”

The Craigslist ad went on to say that the person must like cats to copulate with him during the eclipse. And it’s fine with him if the person does drugs, especially if they intake “Nitrous Oxide while we climax and experience totality and conception.”

With the solar eclipse expected to happen on August 21, some hotels are already sold out in areas expected to be plunged into approximately two minutes of near-darkness in the middle of the day.

[Featured Image by David Zalubowski/AP Images]