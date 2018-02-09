Stormy Daniels Warns Kylie Jenner About Naming Her Baby Stormi: ‘She’s Gonna Be Trouble’

Looks like Kylie Jenner’s baby, Stormi, will have a hard time living up to her name — at least according to someone who uses the same moniker, Stormy Daniels. The adult film star recently gave a piece of advice about the newest member of the famous family based on her own experiences.

Earlier this week, TMZ caught up with the 38-year-old adult film star coming out of Starbucks and asked about her thoughts on Kylie’s choice of name for her new baby.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, told the outlet that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star should definitely be prepared to “hang on to her heart” because little girls named Stormy (or Stormi for that matter) are known to be troublemakers.

Stormy also pointed out that Kylie and Travis’ decision to name their daughter Stormi was just a mere coincidence, adding that she knows very well that the couple did not name the baby after her.

“I will say congratulations and I wish her all the best. And hang on to your heart because little girls named Stormi are known to cause trouble.”

The infamous adult film star is seemingly referencing to her own mischief in the past. It can be recalled that Stormy has been accused of having an affair with President Donald Trump in 2006, just months after Melania Trump gave birth to their son, Barron.

In the end, Stormy gave a piece of advice to baby Stormi herself, saying, “It’s a tough name to live up to. I hope you’re fierce.”

Almost time #jimmykimmel A post shared by stormydaniels (@thestormydaniels) on Jan 30, 2018 at 5:39pm PST

Meanwhile, Kylie and Travis have made their baby’s name official this week. TMZ obtained a copy of Stormi’s birth certificate, revealing more details about the newest addition of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

In the documents released by TMZ, it has been confirmed that the baby’s full name is Stormi Webster, meaning she has no middle name.

stormi webster ???????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

The birth certificate also confirmed that Stormi was born at Cedars-Sinai in L.A. with the help of Dr. Thais Aliabadi. Kylie and Travis welcomed their eight-pound, nine-ounce baby girl on February 1 at 4:43 p.m.

Kylie’s interesting name choice drew mixed reactions online. While some people admire the unique moniker, others seem unimpressed with it.

Previously, it has been reported that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott picked out Stormi’s name months before her arrival. There were also claims that Kardashian-Jenner clan has been showering the little girl with lavish gifts.