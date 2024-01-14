20 Times 'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans' Actions Left Fans Shaking Their Heads in Disbelief

Ups and Downs in Jenelle Evans' life.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by John Lamparski

Also Read: 'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans All Set to Launch a New Podcast Yet Again

Stars don't seem to be in Jenelle Evans' favor lately. The Teen Mom 2 alum has either lost her mental balance or, coincidentally, her actions and words put her in a questionable situation. Evans has received massive backlash for reuniting with her husband, David Eason, who allegedly abused her teenage son, Jace Vahn Evans. The reality star acted weirdly in situations that demanded an opposite response from her. Here are 20 times Jenelle Evans left her fans scratching their heads.

1. Jenelle's road rage incident

The MTV star got into a road rage incident in 2018. Evans' was driving her car alongside her then 8-year-old son Jace when a man tailgated her in traffic. Instead of thinking about their safety with Jace, she followed him to his home and said, "Are you f—— kidding me, dude? Oh my God. Give me your phone," and dialed 911. If that wasn't all, the reality star pulled out her gun and yelled, "Dude, leave me alone," per PEOPLE.

Also Read: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Jenelle Evans Posts Mysterious Message Amid Ongoing CPS Probe

2. She didn't leave her husband David after he killed her dog

Also Read: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals Rough Start of 2024 Amid Her Son Rio’s Medical Emergency

The reality star received massive hate for sticking through by her husband, David Eason, despite him confirming he shot dead her dog, nugget. Although Evans left her home following the incident, she returned to her husband after her temper cooled down. Eason also later admitted, "It was a situation where my daughter, her health, her safety was in danger." He further clarified, "A lot of people put me down for it, but it was not something I wanted to do."

3. Jenelle Burnt hair products sent by Kailyn Lowry

Jenelle allowed the fire in her to "literally" burn the hair care products sent to her from fellow Teen Mom, Kailyn Lowry. Although it's true the two had been feuding forever, Lowry's gesture was meant with good intentions. However, Evan refused to make peace with Lowry and posted an Instagram video in 2018, showing a gift box containing three bottles of Lowry's Pothead haircare, putting the gasoline and lighting the fire, saying, "Hey Kail. This is to your peace offering."

4. Sabotaging Teen Mom 2 because of David Eason

Evans' showed her fans what her husband, David Eason, meant to her as she allowed him to sabotage her Teen Mom 2 career. It was a tough pill to swallow for the reality star's fans to watch the show without her, but it actually happened. Apparently, the channel's spokesperson revealed, "MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018. Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019," per Variety.

5. Jenelle's reunion with host Nessa over her hateful post

Evans made a Facebook post criticizing NFL player Colin Kaepernick, who was Nessa's boyfriend, which made the host cry. During the Teen Mom 2 reunion, Nessa confronted the reality star, "You posted hateful comments on social media about my family, about my man Colin Kaepernick." But Evans played dumb, pretending to recall, "I posted them? When did I post it?" Fortunately, Nessa had proof, which she read out loud. Evans still denied it and said, "I honestly have no idea."

6. Evans and her mother Barbara's toxic relationship

Evans had many ups and downs in her tumultuous relationship with her mother, Barbara. For years, they had been on bad terms, and it seems the duo may never reconcile. After giving birth to her eldest son, Jace, Evans realized she needed her mother's help to raise him. His father has no role in his life. She granted Jace's custody to her mom but later said, "I can't forgive someone that's just not going to give me back my son."

7. Jenelle ignored hurricane evacuation orders

In 2018, when Hurricane Florence was about to hit North Carolina, meteorologists advised the residents of the coast to evacuate as soon as possible for obvious reasons. The experts reported a storm to hit the Carolinas at category 4 magnitude and winds of up to 140 MPH. Despite a disastrous warning, Evans ignored it. The reality star could have moved out to a more secure place, but instead, she posted the hurricane photo, asking fans to "pray for her family."

8. Evans let her youngest Ensley run around in a moving boat

The MTV star faced backlash for her parenting. Sometimes, it was justified; other times, the bashing was well-deserved. Evans was on a boat, riding in deep waters with her three kids-Jace, Kaiser, and Ensley, and her husband, David Eason. All was good until her children began running around in a moving boat. The Teen Mom 2 alum and Eason seemed unfazed by what was happening around them. And people called them out for their negligence, had something to have happened.

9. Drama between Jenelle and her ex-Nathan Griffith

Evans has had a long custody battle with her ex- Nathan Griffith over their son Kaiser Evans. The ex-couple's feud got so nasty at one point that Griffith's mother, Doris, had to mediate. In 2018, the MTV star lashed out at him amid the ongoing custody case, "If you're so 'concerned' about your son, why haven't you called him to see how he's been lately?" wrote Evans in a tweet, adding, "Oh yeah, you don't care. Silly me, I forgot."

10. Jenelle left her medicines in kids' reach

In a jaw-dropping sight, Teen Mom 2 fans were shocked to see Evans left her pill bottles on a kitchen counter that was within easy reach of her young kids. Her negligence wasn't taken lightly, and the police department conducted a welfare check on her children after someone reported it. "There's nothing I did," said Evans. "I'm so sick of this bulls–t." However, the sheriff clarified, "Someone called wanting a security check on some children." They suspected Nathan Griffin.

11. Jenelle's fight with David before their wedding.

Before the couple Evans and Eason tied the knot, they had a massive screaming match, a fight, aired live on MTV. Their family and friends arrived to celebrate the big day when the soon-to-be-married couple were caught having an explosive fight. Apparently, the duo disagreed over where to set up the DJ booth on their property in North Carolina, reported Radar Online. Evans previously called off her wedding because Eason was preparing for their wedding and didn't give her attention.

12. Jenelle lost custody of her children

In a new low, Evans lost custody of her three children after her husband, David Eason, killed her pet dog, nuggets. In 2019, a judge ruled they will not regain custody of their kids. Her mother, Barbara, said, "Of course, I would like for Jenelle to get them all back eventually, but certain things have to happen first." The now 70-year-old has custody of Jace and Ensley at the time. "We have no comment at this time," Evans rep. said.

13. Jenelle's denial of David Eason's many red flags

The MTV star has had many encounters with her husband David Eason's red flags. However, she ignored all of them and continued to defend his toxic behaviors. During the Teen Mom 2 reunion, the couple walked off stage when they were confronted with Eason's temperament and her inclination for "aggressive" men. He killed Evans' pet dog, nugget, sabotaged her career, and allegedly abused her son, Jace. Meanwhile, she defended, "I doubt my husband would punch a kid in his face."

14. Encouraging inappropriate restaurant hats

Evans once took her son Jace and her step-daughter, husband David Eason's kid Maryssa to a restaurant called Dick's Last Resort. Apparently, that eatery is infamous for its snarky treatment of its customers. Evans was criticized when she posted an Instagram story where her now-teenage son Jace was given a hat on which it was written, "40-year-old virgin in the making." Meanwhile, Maryssa's hat said she'd be on Teen Mom herself. Fans slammed the reality star for promoting it.

15. Kaiser held a gun in a photograph

Plenty of incidents had been recorded where Evans was caught being negligent in terms of her kids during the show. In another photo shared by the MTV star on her social media, she received backlash for letting her son Kaiser play with a gun. However, there isn't anything wrong as many kids play with toy guns. But, the Teen Mom 2 star is infamous for having many real gun incidents at her North Carolina home. Hence, it scared the fans.

16. Jenelle fat-shamed other mothers

Evans was again slammed for promoting a slim tea on her Instagram account. Although doing an advert is in no way "shaming" anyone, it was her inconsiderate caption that sparked outrage. The Teen Mom 2 star wrote, "Holiday bloat isn't a thing with @flattummyco! How many of you moms can show off your tummies like me this time of year?" She was unfazed by the drama caused by her post, but people took offense to her thoughtless advert and caption.

17. Jenelle's drama with Teen Mom 2 cast members

Evans has had a hard time adjusting and getting along with her Teen Mom 2 cast members. Aside from the drama that unfolded on the reality TV show, the MTV star also openly attacked her fellow teen moms on social networks. Evans accused Chelsea, Leah, and Kailyn of creating a drama because they wanted to avoid her and her husband, Eason, at reunions. She especially had a feud with Lowry and even burnt her gift and posted the video online.

18. Jenelle's son Jace called her and Eason "piece of s**t"

In 2018, Evans failed her son once again, and in anger, the now teenage boy called his mother and his stepfather, David Eason, a "piece of s**t" on the reality show Teen Mom 2. The heartbreaking clip showed Jace complaining about his brother Kaiser, who spent the day in the daycare while the rest of the family enjoyed a boating trip. It is no surprise that Evans has been called out for her parenting on many occasions in the past.

19. Jenelle defended her husband Eason's homophobic remarks

Like always, Evans defended her toxic husband in another unacceptable incident where he made a homophobic remark. As a consequence, MTV fired Eason from the show. The channel confirmed having Bristol Palin on board. Eason posted, "I know MTV is comprised of hypocrites, but how do you fire me and hire Bristol Palin after all her homophobic and racist remarks?" Meanwhile, Evans wrote a tweet in favor of her husband, "And again, I will ALWAYS stand by my husband's opinion."

20. Jenelle and Barbara joked about killing Kailyn Lowry

The drama between Evans and Lowry escalated when the reality star and her mother, Barbara, joked about killing Kailyn Lowry during their Instagram Live. While filming a video with Brittany DeJesus, the mother-daughter duo said, "All get lit, and we'll go kill Kail." The comment sparked outrage, and Lowry confronted it, "I don't want to be a part of a franchise that allows that kind of behavior. I don't want to associate with them or the DeJesuses. I just don't."





More from Inquisitr

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Cut Price of Michigan Home to $449k Amidst Struggles to Sell

When 'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans Accused Her Mother Barbara of Selling Fake Stories to the Media