17 Glaring Editing Mistakes in Kate Middleton's Mother's Day Photo

The Princess of Wales has been caught up in the most bizarre photo scandal of the decade, Kate Middleton has been accused of heavily editing her Mother's Day image. In the first picture released after her abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace has been blamed for poor Photoshop skills. The Princess of Wales is seen in the photo smiling at the camera while seated in a chair, her arms wrapped around Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who are positioned on either side of her, with Prince George standing behind them.

It was widely shared on Sunday, however, major news agencies immediately removed the picture due to its controversial editing qualities. The Daily Mail identified seventeen Photoshop fails in the published image.

1. Charlotte's hand: There is a gap where the sleeve should be

2. Kate's zip: Her top is positioned more to the left than it should be

3. The hair of Charlotte abruptly ends on her right shoulder.

4. The corner of Charlotte's skirt looks abnormally straight.

5. Charlotte's knee: The right knee seems tense and faded out.

6. Louis's jumper: The right arm's pattern looks off.

7. Blurred right thumb against trouser on Louis's right hand

8. The unsteady ledge at the top - The stone's edge seems warped

9. The crooked ledge at the bottom - The stone's edge looks warped

10. Unsteady step – Step's edge rubs against the wall Louis's left hand appears to have an early little finger

The mistakes in the Kate Middleton photo are genuinely insane ????? pic.twitter.com/fDZbRJDMMa — Lucy (@Lucyblanc_) March 10, 2024

11. Louis's left arm - the little finger appears to end early

12. George's right arm: The jumper's edge appears fake

13. Kate's right arm is blurry

14. Kate's hair seems blurry

15. The right side of Charlotte's hair dips in an unusual way

16. George's sleeve: The sweater has strange markings on it

17. A blurry window sill between Louis's arm and George's

On Mother's Day, the Princess of Wales sent a family photo to the media and uploaded it online. She later apologized for manipulating the photo. She said in a post that she signed for Catherine, "C.": “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 11, 2024

A palace source said: "The Princess has shared a statement on social media. This was an amateur, family photograph taken by the Prince of Wales. Their royal highnesses wanted to offer an informal picture of the family together for Mother's Day. The Princess made minor adjustments as she shared in her statement on social media. The Wales family spent Mother’s Day together and had a wonderful day."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Peter Morrison

Online rumors about the royal mother of three that have been circulating since her surgery could be stoked more by confusion over the 'doctored' picture. The Princess of Wales's image is the first to be made public since her January 16 admission to the London Clinic, the upscale medical facility where King Charles III received treatment for an enlarged prostate.