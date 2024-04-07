13 Celebs Who Have Openly Confessed Of Having a Crush on Prince William and Prince Harry

Celebs Who Have Confessed Of Crushing On Prince William And Prince Harry

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Samir Hussein

From Hollywood A-listers to pop princesses, the handsome princes have stolen the hearts of many famous faces over the years. Whether dazzled by Prince William's quintessential British charm or entranced by Prince Harry's devilish charming good looks and rebellious streak, these celebs haven't been shy about gushing over their royal crushes. Brace yourselves for some jaw-dropping confessions from the rich and famous who fell under the spell of the dashing future king and his red-headed younger brother. It's a royal romance revelation!

1. Emma Watson's Royal Encounters

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arnold Jerocki

Emma Watson admitted to having a "little bit" of a crush on William during an appearance on Live with Regis and Kelly in 2001. William was called a "dude" by Regis Philbin throughout their conversation, which made Watson counter that he wasn't actually a dude. "He's not really a dude. Brad Pitt's a dude, but William is pretty." When Watson accepted the Prince of Wales' invitation to Windsor Castle for a dinner to support the Royal Marsden Hospital in 2014, she finally got to meet her crush. Since he was already married, the Australian tabloid Woman's Day chose to romantically associate the Beauty and the Beast actor with Harry the next year. Unfortunately, though, the Disney princess was not headed toward official princess status. Watson tweeted, "Remember that little talk we had about not believing everything written in the media?!" to clarify the facts about the Harry's claims. "Also... marrying a Prince [is] not a prerequisite for being a Princess," was her polite reminder that followed. A sequence from the 1995 movie A Little Princess, in which the lead character proclaims that every girl is a princess regardless of any royal title, was linked in her tweet.

2. Rita Ora Went From Predicting Harry's Love Life to Becoming Pals

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joy Malone

Rita Ora's remarks on her royal romance left a tinge of envy in the air during her 2016 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show. She made a dreadful prediction about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but she didn't say she saw any particular red flags in their relationship. She remarked, "I know my prince really well." "And in my dream ... just no. I don't think it works out." Regarding Markle, she added, "I just don't know if I can see her waffling around the Buckingham Palace!" Ora's suspicion regarding the Duchess of Sussex turned out to be accurate after Markle's separation from the royal family was announced. In 2018, Ora revealed that she was still smitten with Harry when she appeared on The Tonight Show. Through their mutual contributions to charity, she and the monarch ultimately became friends. In 2019, Ora said to Marie Claire UK, "I'm always surprised how much he remembers about the other conversations we've had."

3. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Royal Crush Confession on Live TV

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rachpoot

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was regarded as one of the most prominent British models in 2011 and even came in first place on the Maxim Hot 100 list. Harry thus had major bragging rights when she acknowledged that she was in love with him. "I think he knows how obsessed I am." In 2011, Huntington-Whiteley stated, "Well, he does now," while making an appearance on Live with Regis and Kelly. She was in a relationship with action movie star Jason Statham at the time, but she made it clear that she was prepared to end things for Harry. "I'm waiting for my proposal. I keep writing," she said.

4. Miranda Kerr's Crush on Prince William and the Journey to Finding Love

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Miranda Kerr had her eye on the man who will one day have the real deal on his pate long before she walked the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show catwalk in a crown adorned with pink and red jewels. As she admitted in a 2009 interview with Fox News, "I've always had a big crush on Prince William since I was a little girl." The Australian model married Orlando Bloom, who portrays the elf prince Legolas in the Lord of the Rings movie, despite not finding love with the real-life prince. 2013 saw the end of their three-year marriage. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel was the guy waiting for Kerr at the altar when she walked down the aisle one more time in 2017.

5. Emmy Rossum's Fanfiction Crush on Prince Harry

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

In 2012, Emmy Rossum admitted in an episode of Conan that she had written fanfiction about Prince Harry in her diary when she was younger. He was her husband in her stories. When Rossum answered, "I like a ginger," her redheaded interviewer became obviously upset. But she went on to tell Conan O'Brien that there are other aspects about Harry that she finds charming, adding, "He's the bad boy." When Rossum admitted that she was still having dreams about Harry, O'Brien nearly lost all words. The Shameless actress claims that she had an explicit dream about him. Rossum revealed to the Daily Mail a year later that she wished to meet her crush.

6. Adele Breaking Dating Rules for Prince Harry

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Samir Hussein

Adele Laurie Blue Adkins admitted in a 2011 Glamour interview that she was willing to breach one of her dating rules for Prince Harry because she thought he was so gorgeous. "I'm after Prince Harry. I know I said I wouldn't go out with a ginger, but it's Prince Harry," she said. "I'd be a real duchess then." Even though Adele's marriage to a royal family seems to have contributed to her attraction, the Rolling in the Deep singer was content to accept a single date. "I'd love a night out with him, he seems like a right laugh," she said. The Mirror claims that by the time Adele finally got to see her real-life crush, Harry was already married.

7. Paris Hilton's Crush Confession

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

If Paris Hilton could just work up the guts to approach Prince William, she would gladly trade in her modest existence for the life of a princess, she disclosed in 2004. She said, "I think Prince William is hot," as reported by Digital Spy. "I've seen him, like, at polo matches." The reality personality claims that her shyness prevented her from approaching William at the time, but in 2008, she was seen sitting next to him at a London nightclub. Christina Aguilera and Prince Harry were two of the guests making a big splash that night. During her 2023 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Hilton remarked, "We had a fun night." Hilton and the prince were reportedly seen exchanging numbers, according to a Mirror reporter.

8. Cheryl Cole Dreamed About Marrying Prince Harry





Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Marsland

Although Cheryl Cole and singer Liam Payne had a baby together, there was a moment when Cole was concerned that she was too old for Prince Harry, "He's cool. Although, I think I would be Cougar Ville in that relationship," she said in a 2012 interview with British GQ. The singer of Girls Aloud is only a year older than the royal, though. Cole revealed that she thinks Harry is so charming since he isn't your typical storybook prince charming. "I think you can relate to him because he's made mistakes," she said. Cole was infatuated with Harry to the point where he became her ideal partner.

9. Camilla Luddington Seeking Prince William's Attention

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Tullberg

In The Crown, Season 6, Kate Middleton is shown as attending St. Andrews University at her mother's request in an attempt to attract Prince William's attention. Actress Camilla Luddington, who portrayed Middleton in the 2011 Lifetime film William & Kate, acknowledged having attempted a similar strategy herself. She did not, however, get the chance to enroll in William's university. Rather, she visited spots that were well-liked by the pupils of Eton College, William's other alma mater. She told the Mirror, "I'd put on eyeshadow and pray to see him, but I never did." Nonetheless, she had the opportunity to promote the film in England just before William and Middleton's wedding. In an interview with BUILD, she stated, "I felt like I was part of the wedding, and that I was getting married."

10. Prince Harry had Perrie Edwards Feeling a Little Mixed Up

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jo Hale

Perrie Edwards was healing from her recent breakup with One Direction member Zayn Malik when her girl group, Little Mix, played at the Royal Variety Show in 2015. What better opportunity, then, to give her a shot with a prince? Edwards was getting even more butterflies in her stomach because the Duke of Sussex was expected to attend. She admitted, "I think I have a crush on Harry," to Digital Spy before the show. Edwards was worried that she wasn't blond enough for the king, despite her bandmates' attempts to persuade her to approach him by pointing out that he appeared to like blondes.

11. Katy Perry and Cheryl Cole's Royal Crush Confessions

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

When American pop princess Katy Perry and British singer Cole co-starred on The Graham Norton Show in 2012, they realized how much they both admired Prince Harry. Perry said, "He's a hot ginger, isn't he?" after refuting a rumor that the monarch had asked her to sing at the Queen's Jubilee. The Hot n Cold singer joked, "Get off my man!" after realizing that Cole also had feelings for him. Sadly, Perry's take on a royal wedding dress was never seen by the public; if she had married Harry while sporting a cupcake gown and chandelier crown, no pearl in England would have been unclutched. Rather, she wed Bloom, an actor who became friends with the prince when the royal went to California with Markle.

12. Hilary Duff's Crush on Prince Harry

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

Actress Hilary Duff of Lizzie McGuire was unaware of her intense crush on Prince Harry until she made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2016. Duff participated in a game hosted by Ellen DeGeneres in which she was handed two pictures of famous guys. She was given the option to select a guy, and then her choice was compared to other options. She began by selecting Prince Harry over musician Harry Styles. She then went on to select the royal over Nick Jonas, Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, and Colin Farrell. Duff questioned DeGeneres, "Did you know that this was going to happen?" at that moment. In response, the host said, "No, I didn't know you were in love with Prince Harry." Duff said that she was also unaware of this.

13. Hoda Kotb's Crush on Prince Harry

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Slaven Vlasic

In a 2012 Today program as per NBC News, Hoda Kotb acknowledged that she was crushing on Prince Harry. When she and her former co-host Kathie Lee Gifford were talking about a video of Harry dancing in Jamaica, the subject came up. "Would you say that one of your fantasies is to actually dance with Prince Harry?" Gifford queried. Kotb answered, "Yes!" with great enthusiasm. Gifford expressed her desire to help in achieving this goal to her co-host. Ultimately, Kotb's dream came true ten years later when she was granted an exclusive interview with the Prince for Today in 2022. When Harry introduced himself to Kotb and said that America was his home, several royalists got furious. Kotb refrained from dancing during the interview, maintaining a strictly professional demeanor. At least she was able to talk to him about Harry's "cheekiness."