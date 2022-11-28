Paris Hilton is making major headlines as she flaunts her killer figure in a red swimsuit while celebrating her wedding anniversary in The Maldives. The socialite and reality star has jetted out to the celebrity-adored destination with husband Carter Reum, and photos on her Instagram have been documenting the luxurious stay. Paris, 41, looked all loved-up with her 41-year-old businessman husband, and she made sure to show off her sensational body in multiple swimwear looks. Fans have left The Simple Life alum over 195,000 likes. Singer Nicole Scherzinger and model Carmen Electra have also left likes.
Paris Hilton Is Smoking Hot In Red Swimsuit
Stuns In Red Swimsuit Look
Paris opened her gallery with a bombshell shot as she posed thigh-deep, backed by gorgeous blue ocean waters.
Showing off her slender waist and toned arms, the blonde rocked a skintight red, one-piece bathing suit. Going for a knotted, low-cut look with frilly details along the shoulders, Paris drew attention to her healthy-looking and fit silhouette, throwing her head back a little towards the sun from behind funky, white-rimmed heart-shaped shades. Paris also shared some PDA with Carter as the two puckered up on the beach - here, Paris added in a bright printed scarf to her hairdstyle while Carter flaunted his shredded abs in white swim trunks.
Celebrating One Year Of Marriage
Paris further included a fun shot of herself in a colorful inflatable as Reum joined her on the beach. The glam queen injected some designer action into her share - she posed sunbathing and amid oceans while in a monogrammed Dior bikini and matching head tie.
In a caption tagging her at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in The Maldives, the BFF to mogul Kim Kardashian wrote:
"I've been all over the world and stayed at the most beautiful places. But I've never seen anything like the @IthaafushiPrivateIsland at @WaldorfAstoriaMaldives. This private island is truly Paradise on Earth!😍🏝 So beautiful, romantic and relaxing here! Feels like a dream!🤩 I feel so lucky and blessed to be here with my love celebrating our anniversary."
Loving Married Life
Paris made headlines for tying the knot in November 2021.
"Standing hand in hand at the altar, my heart skipped a beat," she wrote in a gushing Instagram share. "It was one of the most incredibly magic and loving feelings I’ve ever felt in my life. I had found my missing piece."
Fans Love It
The comment section is now filled with love as Paris' fans gush over her vacay, figure, and marriage. For more on Paris, give her IG a follow.