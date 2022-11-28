This Beloved Samuel L. Jackson Movie Is Finally On Netflix

Close-up shot of Samuel L. Jackson
If you are a fan of Samuel L. Jackson, you already know how passionate he is about his works as he embodies each role. Jackson has appeared in over 100 movies, including the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Die Hard with a Vengeance, The 51st State, Jackie Brown, Unbreakable, and The Incredibles.

Netflix has an exciting announcement for Jackson fans, starting on December 1, the sports-themed movie Coach Carter will be available on their platform. Despite having a 64% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, critics have generally given the movie high reviews, making it a must-see for everyone who enjoys a solid sports-based film.

The Synopsis Of 'Coach Carter'

In the film, Ken Carter—one of Jackson's most well-known non-Tarantino roles—returns to Richmond High to take over as the basketball coach of the institution. The boys on the team first show little regard for him, although he was a star player when he played for the school. He puts them through physical training to get them in shape and makes them sign contracts promising to maintain GPAs over 2.3 and to follow the rules. Despite the team's winning record, he keeps them off the court when they don't uphold the deal. His athletes achieve success on and off the court by maintaining discipline.

Was The Film Based On A True Life Event

The majority of the story from the film is accurate, according to the real Ken Carter in an interview with The Chicago Sun-Times. His son Damien, who dropped out of private school to play for the Oilers, was a former basketball player at Richmond High School who set the school's scoring record. Due to their subpar academic performance during the 1998–1999 season, the 1999 team was barred from the gym (the year Michael Jordan retired for a second time). The movie was motivated by how the national media covered the story.

He only kept the gym accessible for a portion of the time because it was utilized for other sports and classes. Carter received some criticism for his activities from their parents, his players, and the community, but his emphasis on academics was successful in the real world. In Richmond, student-athletes had a low graduation rate, but Carter's basketball players all received their degrees while he was their coach from 1997 to 2002.

Cast Member Of 'Coach Carter'

The film also stars Channing Tatum (Magic Mike), Rob Brown (Finding Forrester), Debbi Morgan (All My Children), Robert Ri'chard (Cousin Skeeter), and pop music icon, Ashanti. Coach Carter served as Channing Tatum's big break in the acting world. Like any decent movie released in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Coach Carter included a soundtrack written by renowned musician and lead guitarist of Yes, Trevor Rabin.

Keeping Viewers Busy

Netflix is giving viewers enough value for their subscription as they load the platform up with movies to keep them relaxed this holiday season, some of which include Emily the Criminal and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

