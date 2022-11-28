This Beloved Samuel L. Jackson Movie Is Finally On Netflix

If you are a fan of Samuel L. Jackson, you already know how passionate he is about his works as he embodies each role. Jackson has appeared in over 100 movies, including the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Die Hard with a Vengeance, The 51st State, Jackie Brown, Unbreakable, and The Incredibles.

Netflix has an exciting announcement for Jackson fans, starting on December 1, the sports-themed movie Coach Carter will be available on their platform. Despite having a 64% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, critics have generally given the movie high reviews, making it a must-see for everyone who enjoys a solid sports-based film.

Keep reading to find out more.