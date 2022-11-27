Chris Hemsworth Is 'Most Proud' Of This Movie And It's Not The One You'd Expect

Thor, Love and Thunder, Extraction, Cabin In The Woods and many other blockbusters didn't make the cut; even his Disney+ series Limitless, which has seen him put in a great amount of work as an actor, didn't make it.
The actor has described his upcoming film Furiosa as the proudest work he's ever done and revealed in an interview how the script for the movie was "the most beautiful thing he's ever read."
"Well, i just finished shooting Furiosa with George Miller. It's part of the Mad Max Saga and... Often i get a script and I know from the first read, the second read, I know who the character is. And i get an instant sort of visceral feeling attached to it and i go. Okay, right, got it, right?."
The star opened up on how he had read the script two years before shooting and was in awe, falling in love with George Miller even without knowing who he was.