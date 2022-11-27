'Squid Game' Star Indicted On Charges Of Sexual Misconduct

During the prosecution's investigation, Yeong-Su denied all the victim's allegations. He claimed he only showed the woman around a lake while holding her hands. He also said that while he apologized to the woman in 2021, his apology was not an admission of guilt.

Yeong-Su’s role in Squid Game brought him more fame but his current situation threatens to drag his growing career into the mud. The Netflix star has been acting since 2002 when he played the Temple Master in the Korean film A Little Monk but now it is unclear how things would go after the sexual misconduct.